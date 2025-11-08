JD Vance's Urgent Call to GOP Legislators: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Hand Dems the Detonator

JD Vance believes the Republicans should nuke the filibuster now because the Democrats surely will the next time they have the majority. His evidence? The only reason we still have the filibuster is Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refused to vote with the rest of the Democrats to nuke it. As a result, they both had their careers blown up. Vance believes the other Democrats have seen that example and won't want to lose their own careers. Vance is probably right.

Advertisement

Many of my friends (and former colleagues) in the senate are against eliminating the filibuster because they don't think the Democrats will do it. This is just obviously wrong.



The reason the filibuster exists is because of democratic senators Manchin and Sinema. Both of them… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 8, 2025

The ultimatum by @benshapiro is smart: make them an offer to enshrine it in the Constitution. If they don't agree, nuke it. https://t.co/gnS5VHgMel — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) November 8, 2025

This is another option.

Restore the filibuster.



The modern silent filibuster was an invention of the 1970s.



Force senators to take the floor and make an actual argument, with words.



The open secret in Washington is that the majority like the silent filibuster, too — because then they have an excuse… https://t.co/40uJRp06uC — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 8, 2025

Modern legislators seem to like anything that requires little effort from them.

The filibuster was not only absent at the creation, it was an accident of history. Washington set the Republic's course when, unlike Napoleon and many Latin America leaders later on, he chose not to make himself king or dictator. The filibuster is scenery, not the main act. https://t.co/0ieboEzXRr pic.twitter.com/98MkJOhMzj — jon kessler (@jonkessler20) November 8, 2025

There’s no counter argument to this. https://t.co/v1FUMMMxSm — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 8, 2025

VP is correct here, and so was Charlie. https://t.co/aIykAIrl4U pic.twitter.com/IiSKR13Y92 — Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) November 8, 2025

Honestly, the modern Left gets more and more vindictive and nasty, so they likely will nuke the filbuster as soon as they can.

There are no more norms. Nuke it. Pass all the things. Swing for the fences. This is do or die time. https://t.co/pirEHQnx3f — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 8, 2025

Republicans need to have a clear plan for what they want to accomplish if they indeed nuke it.

Reminder that when Democrats wanted to abolish the filibuster it was too pack the court & create constitutional crisis



Republicans just want to pass a budget & open the government https://t.co/ketuqDK3PF — Al Carbo (@carbo_al) November 8, 2025

He’s correct. At a minimum the left will change the filibuster rules first chance they get—at worst remove it altogether.



We have 12 months to pass legislative wins. Are we going to miss the moment because the senate still believes in archaic norms? https://t.co/USF4VQO4Pw — Caleb S. Burdett 🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

I don’t disagree, sir.



Here’s the thing: if Republicans are going to do it, please go all in.



SAVE Act.

Tax cuts.

Full repeal of Obamacare.

Abolish the DOE.



Take every agenda item and codify it before the midterms.



If the Republicans won’t do that, leave the filibuster… — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2025

They must agree on priorities and get it done before midterms to make it worth it.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.