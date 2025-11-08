Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over...
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His...
Price of Food/Drinks at Mamdani's Victory Party Could Be a Sign of Socialist...
AP Reports Truth About Narco-Terrorist Boats Is More 'Nuanced' Than Trump Says (Then...
VIP
Joe Biden Shatters Projection Record by Accusing Trump of Profiting From His Office...
Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls...
Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No...
The Government is Shut Down and the Capitalist Capital of the World Will...
VIP
The Whine House: Michelle Obama Describes the Excruciating Torture of Makeup Teams and...
Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History...
TV Programming: Stephen Colbert Says Late-Night Talk Show Hosts’ Jobs Are No Laughing...
Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cup...

JD Vance's Urgent Call to GOP Legislators: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Hand Dems the Detonator

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on November 08, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

JD Vance believes the Republicans should nuke the filibuster now because the Democrats surely will the next time they have the majority. His evidence? The only reason we still have the filibuster is Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refused to vote with the rest of the Democrats to nuke it. As a result, they both had their careers blown up. Vance believes the other Democrats have seen that example and won't want to lose their own careers. Vance is probably right. 

Advertisement

This is another option.

Modern legislators seem to like anything that requires little effort from them. 

Recommended

A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Advertisement

Honestly, the modern Left gets more and more vindictive and nasty, so they likely will nuke the filbuster as soon as they can. 

Republicans need to have a clear plan for what they want to accomplish if they indeed nuke it.

Advertisement

They must agree on priorities and get it done before midterms to make it worth it. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled
justmindy
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At Trump
Brett T.
Price of Food/Drinks at Mamdani's Victory Party Could Be a Sign of Socialist 'Affordability' to Come
Doug P.
Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom
Doug P.
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over Her Congressional Career?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF Doug P.
Advertisement