Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age

The founder and editor of 'The Bulwark' thinks Donald Trump is too old to be the President. Where was this energy when Joe Biden was the President, Sarah? For someone who claims to want to 'conserve conservatism', she seems to take it really easy on Democrats. So strange!
Donald Trump is too old to be President. https://t.co/PU9ZRUo3m4— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 7, 2025
First of all, these are pictures shot candidly and people blink their eyes. It will often look like someone is 'napping' if you catch them mid-blink. Duh. Secondly, Sarah raved about Biden's wonderful health when it was very clear he was not up to the job
They literally used pictures of him blinking or closing his eyes. So disingenuous pic.twitter.com/rEE16iqwh4— EMG326 (@emg326idaho) November 7, 2025
Democrats are liars, part 2,093.
Here is Sarah just three months before the Trump-Biden debate: https://t.co/7yj1P1RNrN pic.twitter.com/tuQbmPMLzF— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 7, 2025
Oh.
I have no problem pointing out Trump's age-related problems, just as I had no problem doing the same with Biden. But I won't be scolded by these people.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 8, 2025
Particularly when Trump is actively engaged in meetings all day long and Biden was rarely seen by the public.
Never go Full Bulwark.— Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) November 7, 2025
You're very good at this Sarah, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/aBn3W0hwVk— SᗯEᒪᒪ (@EvilSubhuman) November 7, 2025
Don't back down, Sarah. You're doing just great.
You’re not a serious person. pic.twitter.com/B0BDlIPcPw— PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) November 7, 2025
She founded 'The Bulwark'. That was the first clue.
People who elected Joe Biden have no credibility left on this topic.— Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 8, 2025
Geez Sarah, I have to say, I don’t trust you after you said Biden was fine for like 6 months. Virtually all democrats admit he’s was slipping badly. So guess I don’t trust you anymore. Bahahaha— Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) November 7, 2025
She's lost all credibility on this topic.
Yeah, lack of energy is definitely something people say about Trump. This doesn’t hit the way you wish it did.— Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) November 8, 2025
Wasn't it you that said Biden was sharp as a tack right before he got pummeled in a debate?— Country Bumpkin (@bumpkin45) November 7, 2025
That was her.
Where were you from 2021 to 2025?— Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) November 8, 2025
Apparently napping.
