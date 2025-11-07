Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age

The founder and editor of 'The Bulwark' thinks Donald Trump is too old to be the President. Where was this energy when Joe Biden was the President, Sarah? For someone who claims to want to 'conserve conservatism', she seems to take it really easy on Democrats. So strange!

Advertisement

Donald Trump is too old to be President. https://t.co/PU9ZRUo3m4 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 7, 2025

First of all, these are pictures shot candidly and people blink their eyes. It will often look like someone is 'napping' if you catch them mid-blink. Duh. Secondly, Sarah raved about Biden's wonderful health when it was very clear he was not up to the job

They literally used pictures of him blinking or closing his eyes. So disingenuous pic.twitter.com/rEE16iqwh4 — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) November 7, 2025

Democrats are liars, part 2,093.

Here is Sarah just three months before the Trump-Biden debate: https://t.co/7yj1P1RNrN pic.twitter.com/tuQbmPMLzF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 7, 2025

Oh.

I have no problem pointing out Trump's age-related problems, just as I had no problem doing the same with Biden. But I won't be scolded by these people. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 8, 2025

Particularly when Trump is actively engaged in meetings all day long and Biden was rarely seen by the public.

Never go Full Bulwark. — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) November 7, 2025

You're very good at this Sarah, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/aBn3W0hwVk — SᗯEᒪᒪ (@EvilSubhuman) November 7, 2025

Don't back down, Sarah. You're doing just great.

She founded 'The Bulwark'. That was the first clue.

People who elected Joe Biden have no credibility left on this topic. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 8, 2025

Geez Sarah, I have to say, I don’t trust you after you said Biden was fine for like 6 months. Virtually all democrats admit he’s was slipping badly. So guess I don’t trust you anymore. Bahahaha — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) November 7, 2025

She's lost all credibility on this topic.

Yeah, lack of energy is definitely something people say about Trump. This doesn’t hit the way you wish it did. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) November 8, 2025

Wasn't it you that said Biden was sharp as a tack right before he got pummeled in a debate? — Country Bumpkin (@bumpkin45) November 7, 2025

That was her.

Where were you from 2021 to 2025? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) November 8, 2025

Apparently napping.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.