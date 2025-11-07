Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund...
Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on November 07, 2025
Imgflip

The founder and editor of 'The Bulwark' thinks Donald Trump is too old to be the President. Where was this energy when Joe Biden was the President, Sarah? For someone who claims to want to 'conserve conservatism', she seems to take it really easy on Democrats. So strange!

First of all, these are pictures shot candidly and people blink their eyes. It will often look like someone is 'napping' if  you catch them mid-blink. Duh. Secondly, Sarah raved about Biden's wonderful health when it was very clear he was not up to the job

Democrats are liars, part 2,093.

Oh.

Particularly when Trump is actively engaged in meetings all day long and Biden was rarely seen by the public. 

Don't back down, Sarah. You're doing just great. 

She founded 'The Bulwark'. That was the first clue. 

She's lost all credibility on this topic. 

That was her. 

Apparently napping.

