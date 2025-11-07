Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag,...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 07, 2025
Twitchy

Ryan Grim, author and reporter at 'Drop Site News', ostensibly an independent new source is very angry at Grok. Grok is the 'artificial intelligence' created by Elon Musk and friends. 

Perhaps once one finds themselves arguing with a robot, it's time to log off and touch grass. 

Well, Mehdi Hassan is on this app, so it's a tight race. 

Perhaps we should thank them for providing entertainment. 

His friends should really step in. 

GROK may lose sleep tonight over this.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is terminal.

He's going to convert GROK if it's the last thing he does, dang it.

In their mind, Communism is for the greater good, so it was just fine for them to colonize. 

GROK explains it was built for this. 

No.

Prayers up they seek help.

