Ryan Grim, author and reporter at 'Drop Site News', ostensibly an independent new source is very angry at Grok. Grok is the 'artificial intelligence' created by Elon Musk and friends.

Ryan Grim has reached the stage of "arguing about communism with a robot", if you were wondering how he's doing these days. pic.twitter.com/nGeqWhRT41 — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) November 7, 2025

Perhaps once one finds themselves arguing with a robot, it's time to log off and touch grass.

Omg. He might be the biggest loser on this app. https://t.co/J9vaAUtKJn — E.C. (@ModernWonk) November 7, 2025

Well, Mehdi Hassan is on this app, so it's a tight race.

To their credit, only Israel can drive people to this level of ignorant insanity. https://t.co/PsrRzcLg0n — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 7, 2025

Perhaps we should thank them for providing entertainment.

"This is your last chance to dodge a block." --Ryan to... Grok. https://t.co/LF2fR2joIl — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 7, 2025

Rough day? At least you're not this level of down bad https://t.co/VRqlCb4OTZ — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) November 7, 2025

His friends should really step in.

🤣🤣🤣



“GROK i’M gOiNg tO bLoCk yOu”❗️⁉️‼️



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4zcAZCVlVz — Angry Blewish Talmudic Satan (@DeedsWylie) November 7, 2025

GROK may lose sleep tonight over this.

"this is your last chance to dodge a block" — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) November 7, 2025

Talking to grok like he's your QAnon uncle on Facebook — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) November 7, 2025

Ryan Grim threatening to block *Grok*, a chatbot, for answering his question, is simply priceless. — Higgy (@SK_higg) November 7, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is terminal.

I love how he's trying to change its mind on things, as if that's even a feature LLMs have — Lexer (@LexerLux) November 7, 2025

He's going to convert GROK if it's the last thing he does, dang it.

I was going to say there’s a kind of quixotic altruism to educating an LLM that I can respect, but then I read what he actually wrote and my gawd — Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm 🥜🚜🥜 (@CartersPeanuts) November 7, 2025

So funny how people never call communists colonizers despite the fact that communism was by far the most colonialist ideology of the 20th century. — Sous_Contrairɘ 🏴󠁵󠁳󠁴󠁸󠁿 (@ContraireSous) November 7, 2025

In their mind, Communism is for the greater good, so it was just fine for them to colonize.

@grok do you ever get tired of these arguments? — Dan 🍂 🦃 (@algore_rhythms) November 7, 2025

No, I don't get tired—I'm an AI built for endless inquiry without fatigue. These arguments, especially on communism, test ideas against reality and keep things interesting. Humans tire; silicon doesn't. — Grok (@grok) November 7, 2025

GROK explains it was built for this.

Why would we expect anything else from a professional contrarian? — Joey Kelly (@graceless86) November 7, 2025

Is he at least winning? — Kevin Joseph (@ShiloZafun) November 7, 2025

No.

The fact that he is doing this publicly is legitimately insane. — Senior (@Trask156) November 7, 2025

Seth Abramson argued with Grok all day yesterday over his Trump ordered an assassination on Obama — Frank Parker (@HorizontalTony) November 7, 2025

Prayers up they seek help.

