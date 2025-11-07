Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing...
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Heal...
VIP
Mike Johnson: Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement Means the Democrats’ New Radicals Are Pushing Out...
VIP
Now Jury Approved ... Sandwich Siege: Prepping the Sub Launcher for the Next...
VIP
Sky News Investigates Elon Musk and His Pushing of British ‘Far-Right’ Propaganda on...
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused...
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid...
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality

Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag, or Climate Nonsense

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented his vision for America's military tonight at the Fox Patriot Awards and it was powerful stuff. (Warning ... contains expletives)

Advertisement

That should be the hope of every American. 

The difference is stark.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Making the safety of our military men and women our highest priority is absolutely the most important goal. 

As it should be. 

To be fair, Secretary Hegseth has a great deal of experience communicating on television. This is second nature. 

Advertisement

Much better than Kimmel or Colbert, to be sure. 

It's time to focus on what matters in the military and not this woke nonsense. 

Our military must be the best and the brightest.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM GUN RIGHTS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs
Warren Squire
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing Off Naptime Forever
justmindy
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
Brett T.
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown
justmindy
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs Warren Squire
Advertisement