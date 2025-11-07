Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag, or Climate Nonsense

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented his vision for America's military tonight at the Fox Patriot Awards and it was powerful stuff. (Warning ... contains expletives)

Advertisement

Absolute hammer drop moment from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth 🔥



“As I've said, no more gender quotas, no more DEI, no more climate change.

No more dudes in dresses. We're DONE with that s**t.”



Our military is great again. pic.twitter.com/BJg4HZSueE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2025

Every era brings new debates about what strengthens our forces. At the end of the day, I just want the best for the people who protect the country https://t.co/ahhK3gCUPe — Natalie Ella (@Natalie9856) November 7, 2025

That should be the hope of every American.

@NZDefenceForce this is how you run a military organization & make warriors.

Not whatever you think you have now. https://t.co/EHpTpOSkXT — Astartes (@CasualBerseker) November 7, 2025

The difference is stark.

Finally someone willing to say it out loud. Our military needs to get back to its core mission - defending the nation.



This is the kind of leadership we've been waiting for.



For too long, Pentagon head has been political types only caring what their party wants. — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) November 7, 2025

Making the safety of our military men and women our highest priority is absolutely the most important goal.

I love the emphasis on the “T” with that last word 😆 Go Petey, go! 👏🏽 — Mia Centore (@miacent) November 7, 2025

Hegseth speaks truth and restores discipline. America’s military will defend our nation with strength, honor, and common sense again. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 7, 2025

As it should be.

Americans didn’t necessarily vote for all of these characters to play such a televised role in the Trump administration. A lot of Americans I’d say just voted for President Trump to do the job.



I hope things like this don’t effect us in the midterms. — Politically Motivated (@politicallymtvd) November 7, 2025

To be fair, Secretary Hegseth has a great deal of experience communicating on television. This is second nature.

Such a huge upgrade! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 7, 2025

The best late night show we've seen in a very very long time! — RM ❤️ (@RM3032966274959) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

Much better than Kimmel or Colbert, to be sure.

It was long due. There are only two genders. Woke idiots needs to get over their stupidity. — Dr Armageddon (@DrArmageddon01) November 7, 2025

It's time to focus on what matters in the military and not this woke nonsense.

I love this so much. Men being men. The military being normal & strong. 💪🏼🔥♥️🇺🇸 — Dani (@HeritageDailyN) November 7, 2025

My Grandpa earned the Bronze Star and Purple heart fighting Nazis. This man earned two Bronze Stars (One with a Combat V for Valor) and a Purple Heart. He is my generation and I know what he had to do to earn those. Unquestionably the right guy, for the right job, at the right… — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) November 7, 2025

As it should be! The military needs to be capable and not full of DEI hires — Bureaucrats Suck (@bureaucratssuck) November 7, 2025

Our military must be the best and the brightest.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.