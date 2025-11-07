Hasan Piker, Alleged Dog Abuser, Whines to Tarlov: I'd Die Sitting Next to Greg 'Buttfeld' Daily

Jessica Tarlov is the Democrat who plays devil's advocate on various Fox programs. Tarlov appeared on a panel with streamer and alleged animal abuser Hasan Piker and Piker claimed he would off himself if he had to sit on a panel with Greg Gutfeld every day. His dog probably hates sitting next to him every day, too.

Advertisement

Hasan Piker to Jessica Tarlov: "I respect what you do, especially because if I had to sit next to Jesse Watters and Greg Buttfeld the entire time, I would kill myself." pic.twitter.com/DaDOtUZFsj — Crooked Media (@CrookedMedia) November 7, 2025

Crooked Media thinks it's clever to call Greg Gutfeld 'Buttfeld' because they think they are so clever. They should leave the nicknames to Donald Trump.

The double standard for Dems and the GOP will forever be insane. The GOP is spending time and energy (and also being called on, rightly so) to purge bad people and bad ideology from the party, while at the same time Dems get to do uptwinkles next to Hasan Piker? That's insane. https://t.co/OWDhwREQzf — Brittany (@bccover) November 7, 2025

Literally one of the worst people in the business and he is celebrated.

The fact that she doesn’t stick up for her co-workers here is really telling https://t.co/MrgT3ga9O8 — Denverite530 (@DenverTeddy526) November 7, 2025

It's also crazy since Greg often sticks up for her when conservative viewers are offended by her comments.

Really good argument for Fox to hire him, If I'm being honest. https://t.co/Zk4wm1dZTz — RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2025

God let him on the five because they'd farm him sooo hard! https://t.co/tZz9vKyYh2 — ethereal rae (@pottop97) November 7, 2025

He is too much of a coward for that.

I'm old enough to remember when 9/11 denialism was shunned by both parties. Can we get him that job, @FoxNews? https://t.co/xtAuYx7E69 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 7, 2025

Get this man on Fox TODAY https://t.co/RPyqk7urs3 — James, Interim Duke of York 👑 (@James_PA10) November 7, 2025

Someone needs to get him on The Five STAT. https://t.co/7W1E817uZE — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) November 7, 2025

I guess that’s a step up from wanting to kill us … https://t.co/UfvmxOzBFH — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) November 7, 2025

Fair enough.

How can we arrange for Hasan to sit next to them? — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 7, 2025

Didn't Hasan Piker say the other day that it was regrettable that the US won the Cold War? — Throatwarbler T Mangrove (@mangrove_t) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

It sounds like something he would say.

Seems only natural for democrats to show up at something called Crooked Con. She sits on the #1 show on TV with close to 4 million viewers. And they are not there to listen to her. — Mark B Donnelly (@MBDTower) November 7, 2025

Based on that comment, how do we get Piker to sit between Greg and Jesse for a few months? — Captain Poop (@donpoopencio) November 7, 2025

Nightmare blunt rotation — Mattison Brooks (@RealMBrooks) November 7, 2025

That's terrifying.

Why is Bulwark there? Who do they support actually? Dick Cheney and failed centrists? — Hassan khan (@hkhanirl) November 7, 2025

They support Democrats. Period.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.