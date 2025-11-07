Hasan Piker, Alleged Dog Abuser, Whines to Tarlov: I'd Die Sitting Next to Greg 'Buttfeld' Daily

GOP Has Several Democrats Explain to House Dems Why This IS the 'Schumer...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on November 07, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Jessica Tarlov is the Democrat who plays devil's advocate on various Fox programs. Tarlov appeared on a panel with streamer and alleged animal abuser Hasan Piker and Piker claimed he would off himself if he had to sit on a panel with Greg Gutfeld every day. His dog probably hates sitting next to him every day, too. 

Crooked Media thinks it's clever to call Greg Gutfeld 'Buttfeld' because they think they are so clever. They should leave the nicknames to Donald Trump.

Literally one of the worst people in the business and he is celebrated. 

It's also crazy since Greg often sticks up for her when conservative viewers are offended by her comments. 

He is too much of a coward for that. 

Fair enough.

It sounds like something he would say. 

That's terrifying. 

They support Democrats. Period.

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD JESSICA TARLOV

