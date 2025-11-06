GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass Deportations

GOP Rep. Maria Salazar very well might be a talented and brilliant woman, but she has no idea how to read a room. Apparently, she thinks what the Republican party should do is pass an amnesty bill.

GOP Rep. Maria Salazar: “If the GOP does not deliver, we will lose the Hispanic vote all over the country. Hispanics want to give dignity to those who may not have legality, but who have been here contributing to the economy and the country.” pic.twitter.com/6ItYHg6AZm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 6, 2025

Um, no. Hispanics moved Right and voted for Trump with the full knowledge he wanted mass deportations. This isn't a surprise.

Latinos voted for a candidate who promised to deliver mass deportations... which Maria Salazar interprets as mass amnesty.



She really needs to be primaried https://t.co/aJYrMec7lh — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 6, 2025

NO AMNESTY. NONE. we want mass deportations. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 6, 2025

Amnesty will just encourage more people to try and flout the law in hopes they'll get to stay if they hide long enough.

You’re literally trying to give amnesty to the masses that elected Zohran Mamdani, traitorous idiot.



Your years of emotional appeals don’t outweigh the overwhelming reality that migration is a leftwing political weapon.



Florida Cubans voting red doesn’t outweigh that. — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) November 6, 2025

All that mass immigration in New York ended with is a Commie as Mayor of New York City now.

"Deport illegals" doesn't mean amnesty. It means deport all illegals. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) November 6, 2025

It seems pretty simple.

None of the Latinos who voted for President Trump (or any Republican) are here illegally.



Immigrants often dislike illegal immigrants because they jumped the line and didn't pay the same costs.



The illegals need to go back. Every one of them. — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) November 6, 2025

They immigrated because they were sick of lawlessness. They didn't come here to deal with it all over again.

I have not met a single person in Miami who likes you. You were simply the least bad option on the ballot.



Read the room. We are not doing mass amnesty. — Mike (@LU7AN) November 6, 2025

DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: We will not "Give dignity to...people who may not have a legality...who do not have papers." This is a preposterous premise and another reason why we should reject mass immigration (legal and otherwise). — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) November 6, 2025

Congresswoman Salazar, if you sneak across the border, shatter federal law, and spurn the government's generous return offer, then brace for the full weight of consequences—period.

You do represent the United States, right? https://t.co/mugpu9CZhp — Speedster356 (@57Speedster356) November 7, 2025

Maybe she needs a reminder of who she represents.

