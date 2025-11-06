Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused...
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid...
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover...
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ an...
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for...

GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass Deportations

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

GOP Rep. Maria Salazar very well might be a talented and brilliant woman, but she has no idea how to read a room. Apparently, she thinks what the Republican party should do is pass an amnesty bill. 

Advertisement

Um, no. Hispanics moved Right and voted for Trump with the full knowledge he wanted mass deportations. This isn't a surprise. 

Amnesty will just encourage more people to try and flout the law in hopes they'll get to stay if they hide long enough. 

All that mass immigration in New York ended with is a Commie as Mayor of New York City now. 

It seems pretty simple. 

Recommended

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Advertisement

They immigrated because they were sick of lawlessness. They didn't come here to deal with it all over again.

Maybe she needs a reminder of who she represents. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
Brett T.
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
Brett T.
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown
justmindy
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
Brett T.
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban justmindy
Advertisement