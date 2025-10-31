Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement

Generous Americans worried about people losing access to food stamps tomorrow have been donating 'food kits' to food pantries. This sounds like a lovely gesture and something that should be lauded. The problem is Leftists are never satisfied and they will find something to complain about at all times.

There's been a lot of EBT videos all over X, and they're all very repetitive. This one stands out above them all. This level of entitlement is amazing.



They should just shut down the program forever. pic.twitter.com/2wKePH0zat — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) October 30, 2025

When we make meal kits for St. Vincent De Paul to give those who are hungry, all we hear is "thank you" and not "wow, these are white centric" https://t.co/4pv44aokTg — Michelle James (@LaMichelleJ_CEO) October 31, 2025

Oh, so people who are hungry and need food are grateful and not thinking about the deeper racial and social implications involved? Good to know.

Imagine being poor, begging for a handout & then crying, "No! Not like that!"



It has to end. SNAP should be run similarly to WIC. Only certain foods should be provided by the program. https://t.co/m1LPqXTpet — Political Alchemist (@PoliAlchemist) October 31, 2025

It's almost like beggars can't be choosers.

Suggestion for her. Move back to your own country and eat your food there to your hearts content. Bye. https://t.co/4HEgw5Mv33 — Cezar Bunnie (@pajump57) October 31, 2025

People in America are going to donate what they know and what is in their pantries. Sorry, not sorry.

If the Republicans want to end the SNAP program, they should just buy a Super Bowl ad and play this https://t.co/Uq4jLjjy0N — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) October 31, 2025

The Super Bowl is right around the corner.

Novel idea: they could get a job and buy whatever food makes them “feel good”. — Becki Williams (@bitesizebecki) October 31, 2025

There's an idea!

Is she seriously saying we owe people ethnically relevant cuisine on our own dollar? — MitchVision (@MitchVision84) October 30, 2025

Yes, that is what she is saying.

I'm gonna go donate Swedish herring, crisp bread, pickled everything and roe to ALL of these places now. 😁 Muh cultural diet. pic.twitter.com/Aqcy8QEaVB — Åsk Dabitch ᛒᚬᚱ ᛁ ᛅᛘᛁᚱᛁᚴᛅ (@dabitch) October 31, 2025

Sounds fair and pretty lactose free honestly.

Wait, so the white chick with the nose ring and who doesn’t know how to wear a scarf correctly is complaining about white based gift meals?



Only a liberal white chick would say anything about gluten intolerance. — Snarkish Danno 🇺🇸 (@AgesSnark) October 31, 2025

Point of information. Yes. Language is important. Which is why Dem politicians refer (unchallenged) to these programs as “entitlements” for YEARS. People have acted accordingly.



When did recipients become “entitled” to these programs? — Mark Lynch (@iammarklynch) October 31, 2025

They should be called hand-outs.

