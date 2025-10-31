Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement

Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Vi...
Siraj Hashmi Is Banned by X From Posting Thoughts About Jennifer Welch’s Photo

justmindy
justmindy | 11:35 AM on October 31, 2025
Generous Americans worried about people losing access to food stamps tomorrow have been donating 'food kits' to food pantries. This sounds like a lovely gesture and something that should be lauded. The problem is Leftists are never satisfied and they will find something to complain about at all times.

Oh, so people who are hungry and need food are grateful and not thinking about the deeper racial and social implications involved? Good to know.

justmindy
It's almost like beggars can't be choosers.

People in America are going to donate what they know and what is in their pantries. Sorry, not sorry.

The Super Bowl is right around the corner.

There's an idea!

Yes, that is what she is saying.

Sounds fair and pretty lactose free honestly. 

They should be called hand-outs. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
HOMELESSNESS

