Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Peaks with Tanden’s ‘Sign from God’ Jab at Earle-Sears’ Burning Campaign Bus

Honestly, this shouldn't be surprising anymore, but it is still shocking. Democrats cannot stop wishing death and harm on their political opponents. In the wake of Jay Jones texting about his fantasies of murdering Republicans and forcing them to watch their children die, Neera Tanden is making jokes about Winsome Earle-Sears bus catching on fire. As a reminder, Tanden worked for both the Obama and Clinton administrations and worked very closely on the Hilary Clinton Presidential run. She's deeply entrenched.

A sign from God https://t.co/RpffcnZZBU — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 31, 2025

That's a bit blasphemous.

Oh look, democrats hating on a black woman they don’t agree with



*taps sign* pic.twitter.com/zDGU0MknfT — Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) October 31, 2025

Same song, second verse.

Was that the nickname you gave to the autopen? — Hale Seizer (@HaleSeizer11) October 31, 2025

You’re a horrible human. Who says stuff like this?! — Billie Jean Love (@iam_me73) October 31, 2025

Horrible humans, indeed.

This an an EVIL statement! — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2025

Are you doing drugs Neera? — Erin (@E_RecallAllGovs) October 31, 2025

Maybe that's her excuse for making such a bizarre statement. If not, maybe she needs to be medicated.

Shame on you for saying that, Neera, — CK Grammy...Cindy (@ck_grammy) October 31, 2025

God is watching you also and you will pay for your actions. — Blend-It-Up (@carpiediembaby) October 31, 2025

You’re quite the horrible human being.



You’ve clearly been in politics way too damn long — PoliticalRodeo (@politicalrodeo) October 31, 2025

Their brains are broken.

More likely is more Democrats creating violence and chaos. I guess we should be relieved nobody was shot



This is what happens when your only Policy is Hate — TrueGeorgia (@RockPatriot1) October 31, 2025

It could have been much worse.

You are sick, vile and depraved Ms. Autopen lady. https://t.co/hQK4xV7I1M — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2025

Thank goodness, God is in control.

