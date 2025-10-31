VIP
NY Times Editorial Spells Out One Step Trump Has Taken to Control the...
Are Trump, Republicans About To Strong-Arm Democrats: Nuke the Filibuster?
'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown...
Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Vi...
James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire'...
Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SN...
Brent Gardner: Democrats Using Shutdown As Leverage Against the American People
Dem Sen. John Fetterman Promotes Interview With Lara Trump on Fox News, Lefties...
They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging...
Miller’s Mastermind Ages Gracefully; Little’s Delusional Mullet Screams Desperate Waterbed...
Kash Patel: FBI Has Thwarted a Planned Terrorist Attack Over Halloween Weekend in...
NJ Showdown: Republican Jack Ciattarelli Ties Sherrill in Polls, Vows to Axe Sanctuary...
Senate Dems' Knees Turn to Jelly: Reports They Are Set to Cave on...
Judge Star-Wars-Name Talwani Considering Forcing Trump to Hijack Emergency Funds for SNAP

Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Peaks with Tanden’s ‘Sign from God’ Jab at Earle-Sears’ Burning Campaign Bus

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Honestly, this shouldn't be surprising anymore, but it is still shocking. Democrats cannot stop wishing death and harm on their political opponents. In the wake of Jay Jones texting about his fantasies of murdering Republicans and forcing them to watch their children die, Neera Tanden is making jokes about Winsome Earle-Sears bus catching on fire. As a reminder, Tanden worked for both the Obama and Clinton administrations and worked very closely on the Hilary Clinton Presidential run. She's deeply entrenched. 

Advertisement

That's a bit blasphemous. 

Same song, second verse.

Horrible humans, indeed.

Maybe that's her excuse for making such a bizarre statement. If not, maybe she needs to be medicated. 

Recommended

Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement
justmindy
Advertisement

Their brains are broken.

It could have been much worse. 

Thank goodness, God is in control.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE NEERA TANDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement
justmindy
'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.
They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk
Grateful Calvin
James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire' Lunacy About Trump
Doug P.
Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Virginians Suffer
justmindy
NY Times Editorial Spells Out One Step Trump Has Taken to Control the Media (THIS Is Idiotic)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement justmindy
Advertisement