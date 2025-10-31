Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Peaks with Tanden’s ‘Sign from God’ Jab at Earle-Sears’ Burning Campaign Bus

Honestly, this shouldn't be surprising anymore, but it is still shocking. Democrats cannot stop wishing death and harm on their political opponents. In the wake of Jay Jones texting about his fantasies of murdering Republicans and forcing them to watch their children die, Neera Tanden is making jokes about Winsome Earle-Sears bus catching on fire. As a reminder, Tanden worked for both the Obama and Clinton administrations and worked very closely on the Hilary Clinton Presidential run. She's deeply entrenched.
A sign from God https://t.co/RpffcnZZBU— Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 31, 2025
That's a bit blasphemous.
Oh look, democrats hating on a black woman they don’t agree with— Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) October 31, 2025
*taps sign* pic.twitter.com/zDGU0MknfT
Same song, second verse.
Was that the nickname you gave to the autopen?— Hale Seizer (@HaleSeizer11) October 31, 2025
You’re a horrible human. Who says stuff like this?!— Billie Jean Love (@iam_me73) October 31, 2025
Horrible humans, indeed.
This an an EVIL statement!— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2025
Are you doing drugs Neera?— Erin (@E_RecallAllGovs) October 31, 2025
Maybe that's her excuse for making such a bizarre statement. If not, maybe she needs to be medicated.
Shame on you for saying that, Neera,— CK Grammy...Cindy (@ck_grammy) October 31, 2025
God is watching you also and you will pay for your actions.— Blend-It-Up (@carpiediembaby) October 31, 2025
You’re quite the horrible human being.— PoliticalRodeo (@politicalrodeo) October 31, 2025
You’ve clearly been in politics way too damn long
Their brains are broken.
More likely is more Democrats creating violence and chaos. I guess we should be relieved nobody was shot— TrueGeorgia (@RockPatriot1) October 31, 2025
This is what happens when your only Policy is Hate
It could have been much worse.
You are sick, vile and depraved Ms. Autopen lady. https://t.co/hQK4xV7I1M— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2025
Thank goodness, God is in control.
