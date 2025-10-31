Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers to Feed Their Mystery Brood

If the news really wants the general public to be sympathetic to the food stamp population missing their first payment, this was probably not the best couple to put on air.

Advertisement

High calorie family in Los Angeles says they’re “afraid” now that SNAP is running out of money.



“We didn’t ask for these kids… and what are we going to do?”



Everything wrong with the American welfare system summed up. pic.twitter.com/XZVkxktVIY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 31, 2025

So, both members of the couple are clearly well fed. Mom says she can't work because daycare is too expensive. Dad claims to be a 'contractor', but says work is slow. Now, some people might suggest this couple tag team work. Maybe Mom works during the day while Dad watches the babies and then switch and Dad goes to work at night. Their solution, however, is food stamps. They currently get $750 per month. Today, they waited in line for over an hour to get a box of food. Also, Mom says she didn't ask for the kids to be here. Apparently, she doesn't understand the birds and the bees.

So it sounds like sex is education needs to be funded instead of SNAP 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/pl0wtvxCtL — michelle dalton (@sarahtaylor6804) October 31, 2025

You spread your legs and therefore you did ask for those kids. https://t.co/kW1ceXSisH — save “squirrelmender” animals (@AbshireCompton) October 31, 2025

We figured out what causes kids. Perhaps you should tell your kids how you really feel about them. They should know exactly what you are. https://t.co/S12fPdeC8b — MRJ (@OldCranky183) October 31, 2025

It would be a horrible thing for her kids to see one day.

We figured out what causes kids. Perhaps you should tell your kids how you really feel about them. They should know exactly what you are. https://t.co/S12fPdeC8b — MRJ (@OldCranky183) October 31, 2025

How come most of the people complaining about losing snap are fat . https://t.co/C6phfkmPUm — George Stanch (@Diehard431) October 31, 2025

That's an excellent question.

My message...



Work 7 days a week



Make sure the job(s) involve physical activity https://t.co/Yc4cyOltch — SpaceBacon 🇺🇸 🥓🥃1984👌🏻 (@SpaceBalls24k) October 31, 2025

What a concept! Buckle down and work for the money. Earn a living!

They aren’t starving. The whole point of this assistance is to help people who can’t feed themselves. When you are morbidly obese you should be cut off because you clearly have too much food. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 31, 2025

...they didn't ask for these kids to come? Did the stork just drop them off at their house? — Jenny (@JennyDH12) November 1, 2025

All of the jobs available and you don’t hear any of them cry about a paycheck only the damn EBT — FAFO (@jjennfferr) October 31, 2025

To be fair, it's tough to cry about what you don't have.

















Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.