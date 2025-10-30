Democrat Adam Schiff Devotes Entire YouTube Video to Pushing the Debunked ‘Ballroom Priori...
Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Leftwing violence has gotten so bad, Trump officials are moving onto military bases for their safety.

So, people serving their country by working in the Trump administration have been so harassed they can't even live in public. This is outrageous. 

The Left are violent radicals. 

Leftist judges just let them out and there is no penalty. 

For these people to basically go into hiding with their families, it has to be bad. 

Good luck trying to get on a military base to harass them. That won't go well. 

Like, a third world country, practically. 

This should horrify Americans!

They do everything for everyone except hardworking Americans. 

The Left actively loathes most of America.


