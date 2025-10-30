Trump Officials Flee to Military Bases: Left-Wing Threats Force Miller, Rubio, and Noem into Hiding

Leftwing violence has gotten so bad, Trump officials are moving onto military bases for their safety.

Leftwing violence has grown so bad that now top Trump administration officials have moved into homes on military bases for their own personal safety. This includes Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, and Kristi Noem.



It's shocking that this is the reality, yet here we are. pic.twitter.com/CiieMt3DHl — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

So, people serving their country by working in the Trump administration have been so harassed they can't even live in public. This is outrageous.

I'm honestly relieved to hear that Stephen Miller is taking extra precautions.



He must be protected at all costs.pic.twitter.com/tUm2WN5qfP — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 30, 2025

Don't remember this happening to the Biden admin. The left is the party of violence — Danny Philip (@DanPhilip_) October 30, 2025

The Left are violent radicals.

Just thinking…maybe some people should start being arrested?



Where’s the deterrence to any of this? The time to stop playing around was long ago. — ChewYourFaceOff (@ChewYourFaceOff) October 30, 2025

Leftist judges just let them out and there is no penalty.

We are only privy to what becomes public. I'd imagine the intelligence apparatus has prevented a lot of bad things from happening. We absolutely need to keep these people safe. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) October 30, 2025

For these people to basically go into hiding with their families, it has to be bad.

This puts an end to the "both sides" nonsense. Only one side is having to relocate their families to military bases for protection. — MH (@bucksdeplorable) October 30, 2025

Why would we think it was a good idea to announce that? If it’s for their safety, I don’t think people should know where they go where they are. Wouldn’t that be the whole idea of it? — Mrs Francisco (@MrsFrancisco87) October 30, 2025

Good luck trying to get on a military base to harass them. That won't go well.

If we don't affect mass deportations, mass remigration, and completely crush the left, we'll move into a new era of feudalism, like the middle ages.



Walled city-states guarded by soldiers. — TheDataVet (@TheDataVet) October 30, 2025

Like, a third world country, practically.

When nothing is done about it, things tend to escalate. — ChereneSyth (@ChereneSyth) October 30, 2025

I understand from Tom Homan that he has had to live separately from his family, or have his family relocated, or something like that. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) October 30, 2025

This should horrify Americans!

Cabinet members living on military bases for protection while our government protects illegals, spies on us, gives our jobs, housing, healthcare & food away and robs us blind! It’s a shame & should not happen, but it is not shocking. https://t.co/ndw3RMd2WW — Lynn (@Jaxson27682985) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

They do everything for everyone except hardworking Americans.

I’ve been saying this for years: We have a new generation of Founding Fathers pledging their lives, their fortunes & their sacred honor & Charlie is one whose life was sacrificed for our liberty…#MAGA — THIS is the TURNING Point (@freespeechreign) October 30, 2025

The Left actively loathes most of America.





.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.