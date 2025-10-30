VIP
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for Shutdown Anyway

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 30, 2025
Imgflip

Oregon Representative Janelle Bynum (D) did not vote for the last CR the GOP  controlled House brought forward in mid-September because she claims it had a 'poison pill'. She just doesn't know what that poison pill was. 

She is just sure it was buried somewhere though.

That's pretty accurate.

No.

All they do is tell lies and waste taxypayer dollars. 

In a shocking display of media honesty.

The Democrats have the 'leverage' of suffering people and they won't give it up. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

