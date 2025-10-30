Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for Shutdown Anyway

Oregon Representative Janelle Bynum (D) did not vote for the last CR the GOP controlled House brought forward in mid-September because she claims it had a 'poison pill'. She just doesn't know what that poison pill was.
Rep. Janelle Bynum can't say why she voted to shut down the government.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2025
BYNUM: "Any bill that [Republicans] have put forth...there's always been a poison pill."
C-SPAN: "What were the poison pills of the clean CR?"
BYNUM: ... pic.twitter.com/YSujmdD5Rv
She is just sure it was buried somewhere though.
How is she shifting blame by asking what r the "poison pills" (that she brought up btw) is...— 🏧_DudeoJi_Hyo⁹🧡⁷ (@UGH_Ddaeng) October 30, 2025
Republicans told us what Democrats were demanding. So why is she being shifty... https://t.co/qSwO8Hvbl2 pic.twitter.com/bYqJHVVLST
Bynum: Republicans put a poison pill in the CR!— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 30, 2025
CNBC: What was the poison pill?
Bynum: https://t.co/9jHwnTmk77 pic.twitter.com/YhRoCisoeK
That's pretty accurate.
If this interview doesn't prove to you that the Democrats are guilty of shutting down the government, then you have zero intelligence. https://t.co/ViF9CIms4m— Jimmy C (@JimmyC5978) October 30, 2025
Should Bynum be permitted to vote for anything? https://t.co/RwjTFso4O5— Frank Ferriolo (@Spaceman3810) October 30, 2025
No.
Tons of intellectual dishonesty here and with the entire party. https://t.co/7yL5bwacxS— Corbin (@badfill) October 30, 2025
As usual, the @DNC cannot answer a simple question...shameful. https://t.co/xS6ObEmHDu— Terri H Awakening2022 (@tkshemp3) October 30, 2025
All they do is tell lies and waste taxypayer dollars.
Me in traffic court trying to get out of a speeding ticket... https://t.co/vgGe9ulYI8— Phil Vandervort--The Morning Ride (@vandervort_x) October 30, 2025
Here is what happens when you lie, and the media actually calls you out on it.😂 https://t.co/LGflqjz1kL— Rick A. (@RAthoughtz) October 30, 2025
In a shocking display of media honesty.
Hey @RepBynum, you didn't explain what the "poison pill" was in this CR. We're waiting... https://t.co/OqKYWHtEnf— PissedOffConservative (@AngryMAGA25) October 30, 2025
Simple question, right? She said Republicans put out bills with poison pills.— ImperfectlyBella (@iamBellaJai) October 30, 2025
So, what were the poison pills? Hmm 🤔
She shifted instead of answering a question in her own wording.
Is anyone seeing this?!
Don't let them bait you into rioting, looting, or worse. Just don't. https://t.co/MdzcFN1cPJ
The Democrats have the 'leverage' of suffering people and they won't give it up.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member