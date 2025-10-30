Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for Shutdown Anyway

Oregon Representative Janelle Bynum (D) did not vote for the last CR the GOP controlled House brought forward in mid-September because she claims it had a 'poison pill'. She just doesn't know what that poison pill was.

Rep. Janelle Bynum can't say why she voted to shut down the government.



BYNUM: "Any bill that [Republicans] have put forth...there's always been a poison pill."



C-SPAN: "What were the poison pills of the clean CR?"



BYNUM: ... pic.twitter.com/YSujmdD5Rv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2025

She is just sure it was buried somewhere though.

How is she shifting blame by asking what r the "poison pills" (that she brought up btw) is...

Republicans told us what Democrats were demanding. So why is she being shifty... https://t.co/qSwO8Hvbl2 pic.twitter.com/bYqJHVVLST — 🏧_DudeoJi_Hyo⁹🧡⁷ (@UGH_Ddaeng) October 30, 2025

Bynum: Republicans put a poison pill in the CR!



CNBC: What was the poison pill?



Bynum: https://t.co/9jHwnTmk77 pic.twitter.com/YhRoCisoeK — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 30, 2025

That's pretty accurate.

If this interview doesn't prove to you that the Democrats are guilty of shutting down the government, then you have zero intelligence. https://t.co/ViF9CIms4m — Jimmy C (@JimmyC5978) October 30, 2025

Should Bynum be permitted to vote for anything? https://t.co/RwjTFso4O5 — Frank Ferriolo (@Spaceman3810) October 30, 2025

No.

Tons of intellectual dishonesty here and with the entire party. https://t.co/7yL5bwacxS — Corbin (@badfill) October 30, 2025

As usual, the @DNC cannot answer a simple question...shameful. https://t.co/xS6ObEmHDu — Terri H Awakening2022 (@tkshemp3) October 30, 2025

All they do is tell lies and waste taxypayer dollars.

Me in traffic court trying to get out of a speeding ticket... https://t.co/vgGe9ulYI8 — Phil Vandervort--The Morning Ride (@vandervort_x) October 30, 2025

Here is what happens when you lie, and the media actually calls you out on it.😂 https://t.co/LGflqjz1kL — Rick A. (@RAthoughtz) October 30, 2025

In a shocking display of media honesty.

Hey @RepBynum, you didn't explain what the "poison pill" was in this CR. We're waiting... https://t.co/OqKYWHtEnf — PissedOffConservative (@AngryMAGA25) October 30, 2025

Simple question, right? She said Republicans put out bills with poison pills.

So, what were the poison pills? Hmm 🤔

She shifted instead of answering a question in her own wording.

Is anyone seeing this?!

Don't let them bait you into rioting, looting, or worse. Just don't. https://t.co/MdzcFN1cPJ — ImperfectlyBella (@iamBellaJai) October 30, 2025

The Democrats have the 'leverage' of suffering people and they won't give it up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



