Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring Doorbell—Real Bill seethes

This is hilarious! A reporter reached out to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to find out his opinion on the current Mayor race. Well, the reporter THOUGHT he did.

New: Turns out the Times of London reporter who wrote the since-retracted Bill de Blasio story accidentally emailed the wrong Bill de Blasio, I'm told https://t.co/hkVqwg2PLi — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 29, 2025

the times of london emailed a guy named bill de blasio who is not THE bill de blasio. the guy clearly thought it would be hilarious to respond with s**t BDB would never say and then the times RAN THE STORY.



this is so f*****g funny. bill de blasio 2, you are a legend https://t.co/EeQQlGNnf6 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 29, 2025

This was a world class prank.

This is, without a doubt, the greatest news story of 2025 https://t.co/2XefzERtIP pic.twitter.com/mbwhVZAEGN — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 30, 2025

Or maybe, a Long Island resident just thought the paper really wanted his opinion. Snicker.

I always hoped this would happen to me, but no luck https://t.co/NHAb9yRA53 — Mark Meadows (@MarkRMeadows) October 30, 2025

Hi my name is Sean Duffy, and I’m here to tell you how important it is to build a high speed rail network across the United States and improve local transit all across America. https://t.co/4Sn7yTPLvy — Sean Duffy (@ProfDuff) October 30, 2025

I was once contacted by a classical record label asking if I had any demos or other material that I wanted to have recorded and released, thinking I was this person, who was a Professor at Bristol at the time. https://t.co/V0L0WcLPkl https://t.co/uERaG2wQhQ — Geoff Poole (@happyplunderer) October 30, 2025

A couple of folks who ALSO share names with famous people wished they had a shot at a story like this.

Or maybe he thought it was entirely reasonable that a journo was randomly contacting him to ask about his opinions on the New York mayoral race — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) October 29, 2025

and he didn't think to assume the journo thought he was the former mayor? doubt it lol — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 29, 2025

He totally knew what he was doing!

A fun detail that didn't make it in: Bill DeBlasio is also an eight-time Impala drag racing champ. https://t.co/xTluDaZfPD pic.twitter.com/A3pJ1NvRZG — Brendan Ruberry (@brendanruberry) October 30, 2025

This story gets better and better. Also, fake Bill de Blasio is way better than the original.

This guy definitely tops my ranking of people named Bill DeBlasio. pic.twitter.com/RfLjWl9fD4 — Connor O’Brien (@cojobrien) October 30, 2025

I demand the @thetimes pull down this story immediately.

It is an absolute violation of journalistic ethics.

The truth is I fully support @ZohranKMamdani and believe his vision is both necessary and achievable. https://t.co/waF97GkTxM — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) October 28, 2025

Real Bill got his panties in a wad over it.

The fact that lazy, failed Mayor born Warren Willhelm (who apparently changed his name to hide his identity of origin) endorses @ZohranKMamdani is the biggest endorsement yet for @andrewcuomo https://t.co/8jawpsyTL6 — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) October 29, 2025

Also, the former Mayor isn't even an original 'Bill de Blasio'. He changed his name.

'in an interview conducted through his Ring doorbell' — Kelsey Piper (@KelseyTuoc) October 30, 2025

This story gets better and better.

