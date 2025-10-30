Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem...
Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her...
VIP
GROAN! 'Poor People Deserve Twinkies!' Cry Welfare Warriors—Taxpayers: Budget Like Us, No...
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani...
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump...
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Re...
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry...
NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
VIP
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...

Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring Doorbell—Real Bill seethes

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/Staten Island Advance, Anthony DePrimo

This is hilarious! A reporter reached out to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to find out his opinion on the current Mayor race. Well, the reporter THOUGHT he did.

Advertisement

This was a world class prank.

Or maybe, a Long Island resident just thought the paper really wanted his opinion. Snicker.

Recommended

Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV
Warren Squire
Advertisement

A couple of folks who ALSO share names with famous people wished they had a shot at a story like this. 

He totally knew what he was doing!

This story gets better and better. Also, fake Bill de Blasio is way better than the original. 

Advertisement

Real Bill got his panties in a wad over it.

Also, the former Mayor isn't even an original 'Bill de Blasio'. He changed his name. 

This story gets better and better. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies
Brett T.
Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028
Brett T.
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani for NYC Mayor
Eric V.
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federally Indicted Dem Kat Abughazaleh Quits Interview After Journo Shows Video of Her Blocking ICE SUV Warren Squire
Advertisement