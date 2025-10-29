Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilarious

Sometimes, a thread is so unintentionally hilarious, it deserves to be highlighted. Today, journalist Wesley Yang asked if people can tell Americans apart from Europeans just by looking. The replies were a hoot!

Can you differentiate white Americans from Europeans just by looking at them? — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 29, 2025

In New York I mostly can, although sometimes it's hard to tell if they're European or gay. https://t.co/RfmHqJulHA — Craig Mahoney (@CraigMahoney) October 29, 2025

Touche.

Yes the American ones look less poor and more free. https://t.co/Uhsn2G82En — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2025

Also, Americans have better teeth.

White Americans have a bit more roundedness to them even with low body percentages. Also their white skin is a bit 'deeper' in tone than a Euro White.



Euros are SUPER white. White as snow. More chiseled jawlines on average. They look more like what American WWII solider poster… https://t.co/qZ9ATq3Pq0 — mikayla (@honeyNonABG) October 29, 2025

Depends. I can't really with Germans. But with Eastern Europeans, I usually can. Ethnic Europeans have very distinctive looks and American whites have blended ethnic groups that they can't be traced to a specific country by just appearance. https://t.co/ggC0eHuQvL — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) October 29, 2025

Americans are the round ones. https://t.co/13EeTlWP6m — Erbun Ninja (@ErbunnNinja) October 29, 2025

Sad, but true!

I can differentiate Mormons of every race by just looking at them https://t.co/EoHlw2qbPT — Mattitude (@mattreedah) October 30, 2025

They are always the nicest ones.

Do they do slides with socks in Europe? Because that. https://t.co/Sb92YY01T0 — japecake (@japecake) October 30, 2025

That's uniquely American.

Americans of any race are spotted instantly abroad https://t.co/tDwAzMbFa6 — Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector (@Lurker27794215) October 30, 2025

I don't even need to see europeans. You can smell them. https://t.co/hChS4RPnrq — Trailer Park 'Ndustries (@TPNdustries) October 29, 2025

Go to Disney World and this will be verified.

Aside from clothing and haircuts, Europeans tend to look like their specific ethnicity/nationality. They don’t just look white, they look Russian, English, French, German etc. American whites are more mixed so they’re less obviously from any particular stock. — Nakba Survivor Barbie (@AnarchistBarb1e) October 29, 2025

Mostly, yes. Accuracy increases further when they show their teeth.



Americans with enough money to travel Europe have dental work that's more flawless/artifical than what we do here (not about price differences, just talking about Europeans aiming for more natural/believable… — EverydayisWednesday (@EverydayisWedn3) October 29, 2025

American teeth are way different.

'Merica!

A student from Europe once told me that Europeans and Americans carry themselves differently. The Euro posture is more closed, arms close to body. Americans are more gangly. — Paul Brassey (@pbrassey) October 29, 2025

Apparently, Americans are also louder. Let freedom ring!

