Yogurt, Sharia, and Cheap Labor: How Idaho Became an Unexpected Battleground

justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

People imagine calls for 'Sharia Law' in places like Dearborn, Michigan. They seem shocked when they find out it's happening in places like ... Idaho.

How were these people settled in Idaho, one might ask? Great question!

The yogurt company wanted cheap workers.

That doesn't seem fair.

It feels very not 'America First'. 

Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is 'Sharp As a Tack' As Autopen Scandal Heats Up
Warren Squire
Warren Squire
The Democrat Party certainly isn't going to do it.

The working class in America are just tools in their game. American workers got 'uppity' and started asking for decent wages, benefits and working conditions, so they'll just import a bunch of new workers. 

What a novel idea!

Only elect leaders who commit to stopping this nonsense. 

That's the only way to make these companies listen up. 

The Left always has a long-term plan. 

