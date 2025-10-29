Yogurt, Sharia, and Cheap Labor: How Idaho Became an Unexpected Battleground

People imagine calls for 'Sharia Law' in places like Dearborn, Michigan. They seem shocked when they find out it's happening in places like ... Idaho.

Islamists march in Idaho and call for Sharia law.



How did they even end up in Idaho?



pic.twitter.com/70p35Y2IxX — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

How were these people settled in Idaho, one might ask? Great question!

Islamists ended up in Idaho because the Department of Health and Human Serviced paid the state of Idaho to resettle them there, and the state of Idaho paid organization like USCRI Jannus Inc to do so.



The owner of Chobani wanted them for labor. https://t.co/ApOBZOxklo pic.twitter.com/LAfyVMNP0S — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 29, 2025

The yogurt company wanted cheap workers.

I used to live in Twin Falls and had a neighbor who worked a part-time shift at the Chobani plant. He complained that the only people who got full-time shifts (and therefore benefits) were the refugees. https://t.co/HeOj84PjDO — Bob Mallory (@ReformingJrnlsm) October 29, 2025

That doesn't seem fair.

I'm not digging the whole libertarian policy of America as a "borderless economic zone" tbh https://t.co/eTaUgVS5lp — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 29, 2025

It feels very not 'America First'.

We have got to start putting Americans first.



There are endless stories that prove the US government is not currently interested in making that happen. https://t.co/JShAMbuwMI — Eric 🏔️ (@ldv314) October 29, 2025

The Democrat Party certainly isn't going to do it.

Your politicians hate you https://t.co/YBr8UBBYEN — Your Politicians Hate You (@theyallhateyou) October 29, 2025

Foreign oligarchs know what America needs best https://t.co/02aIFh7VVm — JFFredrick (@JFFredrick2) October 29, 2025

The working class in America are just tools in their game. American workers got 'uppity' and started asking for decent wages, benefits and working conditions, so they'll just import a bunch of new workers.

Correct. Which is why I NEVER buy chobani products, despite it being an Idaho company. https://t.co/FFENtH7xKP — Anonamom (@Anonamom7B) October 29, 2025

How about Chobani hire Americans? https://t.co/jv5gLQNzXi — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 29, 2025

What a novel idea!

Politicians are responsible for every single foreigner being in our country. Republicans and Democrats. Call out your Governors and Reps. Get mad! https://t.co/mM0ytf521f — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

Only elect leaders who commit to stopping this nonsense.

That's the only way to make these companies listen up.

Cheap labor is the most expensive commodity there is. — Phil Stevens (@pstevens301) October 29, 2025

This happened in many low population states, plant the seed, they grow and take over the state… — Old_Man (@justhere4funmdb) October 29, 2025

The Left always has a long-term plan.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.