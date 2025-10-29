Judge Ellis Auditions for Border Boss: Border Patrol, Report to Mommy Daily or No Tear Gas for You

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This story is truly infuriating. Gregory Bovino is a Commander for the United States Border Patrol. A federal judge, Sara Ellis, has apparently decided she is his supervisor. She feels entitled to force him into her courtroom daily for questioning and has threatened to take some of his tools for enforcing crowd control if he doesn't obey her. Yes, really. 

What does she mean by 'validly' passed laws? Who determines what is valid? Aren't all laws passed by Congress 'valid', even if this judge disagrees with the law?

Doug P.
She then proceeds to go through a whole barrage of commentary about recent events and her personal take on them. One can assume she wasn't present at these events so her opinion on how it was handled is meaningless. 

So, now she wants to be the Commander of Border Patrol and a Federal Judge? She'll be making judgement calls on their behavior based on videos she receives. Spectacular. Really seems to be well within the scope of a judge. Not.

She then goes on a rant about what she will require for agents to use 'tear gas'.

Next, she demands a say in where Border Patrol places their identification and how they use their body cameras.

Then, she demands the Commander get a camera and training by Friday. It kind of seems like is actually trying to micromanage even though she claims she is not. 

What a concept! Waiting to learn about the whole situation before jumping to conclusions.

As if they have nothing better to do than provide this idiot with paperwork.

She then demands he come every single day to see her and answer whatever bogus questions she has for the day.

How generous of her.

Now, she also apparently thinks she has the right to tell agents when they can work, as well. 

It's disgusting overreach.

Good!

BORDER PATROL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JUDGES LAWSUIT

