Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in Higher Ed

Governor DeSantis once again proves he walks the walk and he talks the talk.
🚨 BREAKING: In a bombshell moment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ABOLISHES H-1B VISAS from being used at state universities— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025
"We can do it with Florida RESIDENTS or AMERICANS! If we can't? Then man, we need to REALLY look deeply at what's going on with this situation!"
DeSantis… pic.twitter.com/u0ri9JM5SP
DeSantis figures there are plenty of people in America who are able to teach college students and it they are not, there is something wrong with our University system. From now on, there won't be HB-1 visas used at Florida state universities. Good.
Always setting the standard.— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 29, 2025
Best executive in the GOP, hands down.
Every red state Governor should follow the DeSantis roadmap. https://t.co/FAPGi5BMAy
This is something every red state Governor can implement immediately. Conservatives must use every lever of power available to ensure the GOP is truly the America First party.
💯 If any universities truly “need” to import H1Bs to fill jobs, the question is why the university isn’t properly preparing its own American students for those roles? https://t.co/EJR2MpYHoc— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 29, 2025
Seems logical.
Why hasn’t Texas done this, yet? https://t.co/NpjUX1iKtb— Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) October 29, 2025
Let's go, Governor Abbott!
Excellent leadership— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 29, 2025
No reason for every GOP governor not to follow this example https://t.co/XuGSj8WbWV
Why aren't they?
This is indeed huge. Foreigners should not be in taxpayer-funded universities, let alone overrunning them the way they are today. USF in Florida is a huge abuser of this and i think has the largest H1b enrollment in the state. Taxpayers fund these, so it should be for Floridians. https://t.co/KaJZz4ZLwT— Dr. Justin H. (@DentistryHeart) October 29, 2025
This. https://t.co/6SKZmxYbE0— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 29, 2025
This will end the ability of all Florida State Universities from having foreign professors experts on their field.— Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) October 29, 2025
It is a big hit to the ability to teach Floridians. But a great experiment to see the consequences of those policy. Will they just fire all the professors? https://t.co/wDFv9Pm2IC
There are experts in every field in the United States. They can teach these students.
Excellent stuff. The H-1B program is massive scam – get rid of it altogether! https://t.co/PbPORC7qwN— Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) October 29, 2025
REAL. REPUBLICAN. GOVERNANCE.— State Leadership Initiative (@RedStatesLead) October 29, 2025
We don't need H1-Bs in universities!
There is no excuse now. Every republican state needs to follow Florida's example. https://t.co/uWJxc74aBN
This is a sensible, attainable, and moderate solution and any Republican governor who doesn’t do this or something comparable should be viewed as suspect https://t.co/cX1CcfD5sp— Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) October 29, 2025
If they aren't willing to follow suit, they should be ready to answer why.
They shouldn't be used for any state employment of any kind.— Dvorstone (@dvorstone) October 29, 2025
State jobs are massively staffed by foreigners looking for pensions.
This should be the next step.
