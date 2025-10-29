Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him...
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American V...
Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is...
Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine...
Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of...
VIP
SNAP Reform: Enforce Child Support, Ban Junk Foods & DoorDash—Make It Truly Supplemental
Government Shutdown Chaos, Biden Autopen Scandal, and California’s Redistricting Battle
Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the...
Nancy Pelosi: The Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Were Totally Spontaneous, Organic, and Ap...
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’...
Julie Kelly Has More on Lengths Biden-Era DOJ and FBI Went to Stop...
Schumer, Jeffries Crushed by Shock Poll: Americans Trash Dems, Trust Trump
Yogurt, Sharia, and Cheap Labor: How Idaho Became an Unexpected Battleground
VIP
Tim Walz's Economic Argument for More SNAP Spending Explains a LOT

Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in Higher Ed

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Governor DeSantis once again proves he walks the walk and he talks the talk.

Advertisement

DeSantis figures there are plenty of people in America who are able to teach college students and it they are not, there is something wrong with our University system. From now on, there won't be HB-1 visas used at Florida state universities. Good.

This is something every red state Governor can implement immediately. Conservatives must use every lever of power available to ensure the GOP is truly the America First party. 

Seems logical.

Let's go, Governor Abbott!

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why aren't they?

There are experts in every field in the United States. They can teach these students. 

Advertisement

If they aren't willing to follow suit, they should be ready to answer why.

This should be the next step. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION FLORIDA GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up
Warren Squire
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On
Doug P.
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American Voters
Warren Squire
Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine Who Gets Killed If AOC Is President
Doug P.
Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the 'Backfired BADLY' Hall of Fame
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN Brett T.
Advertisement