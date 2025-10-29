Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in Higher Ed

Governor DeSantis once again proves he walks the walk and he talks the talk.

🚨 BREAKING: In a bombshell moment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ABOLISHES H-1B VISAS from being used at state universities



"We can do it with Florida RESIDENTS or AMERICANS! If we can't? Then man, we need to REALLY look deeply at what's going on with this situation!"



DeSantis… pic.twitter.com/u0ri9JM5SP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

DeSantis figures there are plenty of people in America who are able to teach college students and it they are not, there is something wrong with our University system. From now on, there won't be HB-1 visas used at Florida state universities. Good.

Always setting the standard.

Best executive in the GOP, hands down.

Every red state Governor should follow the DeSantis roadmap. https://t.co/FAPGi5BMAy — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 29, 2025

This is something every red state Governor can implement immediately. Conservatives must use every lever of power available to ensure the GOP is truly the America First party.

💯 If any universities truly “need” to import H1Bs to fill jobs, the question is why the university isn’t properly preparing its own American students for those roles? https://t.co/EJR2MpYHoc — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 29, 2025

Seems logical.

Why hasn’t Texas done this, yet? https://t.co/NpjUX1iKtb — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) October 29, 2025

Let's go, Governor Abbott!

Excellent leadership



No reason for every GOP governor not to follow this example https://t.co/XuGSj8WbWV — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 29, 2025

Why aren't they?

This is indeed huge. Foreigners should not be in taxpayer-funded universities, let alone overrunning them the way they are today. USF in Florida is a huge abuser of this and i think has the largest H1b enrollment in the state. Taxpayers fund these, so it should be for Floridians. https://t.co/KaJZz4ZLwT — Dr. Justin H. (@DentistryHeart) October 29, 2025

This will end the ability of all Florida State Universities from having foreign professors experts on their field.



It is a big hit to the ability to teach Floridians. But a great experiment to see the consequences of those policy. Will they just fire all the professors? https://t.co/wDFv9Pm2IC — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) October 29, 2025

There are experts in every field in the United States. They can teach these students.

Excellent stuff. The H-1B program is massive scam – get rid of it altogether! https://t.co/PbPORC7qwN — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) October 29, 2025

REAL. REPUBLICAN. GOVERNANCE.



We don't need H1-Bs in universities!



There is no excuse now. Every republican state needs to follow Florida's example. https://t.co/uWJxc74aBN — State Leadership Initiative (@RedStatesLead) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

This is a sensible, attainable, and moderate solution and any Republican governor who doesn’t do this or something comparable should be viewed as suspect https://t.co/cX1CcfD5sp — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) October 29, 2025

If they aren't willing to follow suit, they should be ready to answer why.

They shouldn't be used for any state employment of any kind.



State jobs are massively staffed by foreigners looking for pensions. — Dvorstone (@dvorstone) October 29, 2025

This should be the next step.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.