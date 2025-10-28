George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance

George Conway is already making his wish list for the next Democrat President. Now, who are the fascists?

If the current administration ever ends, many people in (and around) it will need to be prosecuted. From influence peddling to flat-out murder, their crimes seem to accumulate each and every day. pic.twitter.com/LRN5Lt9EeV — George Conway 🇺🇸🚫👑🐸 (@gtconway3d) October 28, 2025

So Trump needs to pardon everyone in his orbit?



Ok 10 year preemptive pardons it is.



Thank you, Joe Biden/autopen. https://t.co/lIDKw46bYd — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 28, 2025

I still can’t believe that Trump has reduced the left to defending drug traffickers lmao https://t.co/oCDn76kWQn — MaxTheUragi (@MaxTheFurryFox) October 29, 2025

He has broken their brains.

Democrats are the America Last party. Everything they do is motivated by a hatred of Americans and worship of foreign criminals.



How many Democratic senators would fly to El Salvador to meet with you? https://t.co/oECKwtXUmt — Castellammarese War Vet (@SpumoniTakes) October 28, 2025

Communists hate America, after all. So, it makes total sense.

You’re so jealous of the MEN. https://t.co/sV6HgChyyF — Taubi Finnokieo (@CooperTaubi) October 28, 2025

Prediction time. The next democrat to sit at the resolute desk will prosecute Trump for killing drug runners.



Mark my words. This is no joke. https://t.co/RPWuwsv0OO — FreemanGoodnight (@FreemanGoodnigh) October 28, 2025

Oh, Democrats will try anything to hurt Trump. They are utterly obsessed with him.

Democrats never said a word about it.

during Biden’s Afghanistan disaster he announced he ordered a drone strike that successfully killed those responsible. The administration bragged about their “over the horizon capability”. The strike killed 8 children and ZERO terrorists. https://t.co/CHhGN6WGzg — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) October 28, 2025

That's (D) Different.

James Carville says Trump supporters and Republicans will be rounded up, have their heads shaved, marched through the streets and spat on. I bet you're for that, huh, George? https://t.co/vWXickZ7IC — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) October 28, 2025

Oh, George would love that. He just wants the Democrats to be the ones in charge of the revenge.

Says a guy who every chance he got totally humiliated his wife. Absolute despicable https://t.co/tVK5IW7uDh — David Cappione (@ActionCap5) October 28, 2025

Calm down, no one in the cartels are going to date you. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) October 28, 2025

JoJo from Jerz might get jealous!

Joe Biden killed 8 children and 3 other UN workers in a drone strike and then bragged about it.

Democrats never said a word about it. https://t.co/Bnb72jtaSA — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 28, 2025

Not a peep.

All the more reason never to let the Democrats in charge again. They seem to have invented lawfare and are threatening to use it next time they are in a position of influence. Maybe we will need a new picture on the meme. pic.twitter.com/Q1r9Lcaoru — David Timmons (@djtimm) October 29, 2025

They reveal more and more who they are!

