Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predators and Perverts

The Department of Health and Human Services wants the American people to know the kinds of people the Democrats are fighting for. They are keeping federal workers out of their jobs and their paychecks to protect illegals like these guys. How sickening.

Advertisement

Elias Nyawenda is a 33-year-old illegal alien from Burundi convicted of sex offenses. He received $176,756 in free taxpayer-funded health care through Medicaid.



Democrats are demanding continued funding of this sex offender’s Medicaid as a condition for reopening the government… pic.twitter.com/PaJdoefoBo — Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill (@HHS_Jim) October 23, 2025

There are veterans who are begging for healthcare and mental health services yet the Democrats are advocating for losers like this.

Jose Trinidad Arreola-Ortega is a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico convicted of raping a young child. He received over $7,225 in free taxpayer-funded health care through Medicaid.



Democrats are demanding continued funding for Arreola-Ortega’s Medicaid as a condition for… pic.twitter.com/R5UyiqI9MI — Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill (@HHS_Jim) October 22, 2025

The only 'healthcare' we should be giving this monster is castration.

The Democrats want to force American workers to pay for free health care for criminal illegal aliens, including murderers and rapists.



To get their way, they're making scientists and others at my department work without pay by shutting down the government. — Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill (@HHS_Jim) October 16, 2025

Another favorite of Dems-13. Democrats wants taxpayers to continue funding their criminal illegals! Democrats continue to destroy America and abuse Americans! https://t.co/d8kRB0zxea — RedWhiteBlue (@fabulouzly) October 23, 2025

The government is shut down so our taxes can support this?? https://t.co/sDXdhor74S — CallMeBernita (@CallMeBernita) October 23, 2025

Apparently so.

And I thought "iLlGaLs DoN't GeT HeAlTh CaRe" https://t.co/BB4gzCqTIy — Raymond Reddington (@KingOfCriminals) October 23, 2025

That was also a lie.

I remember not having health insurance 20 years ago and when I had a strep throat and tried to go to the local doctor, I was told I had to bring $500 up front. No Medicaid for illegals. https://t.co/LcoItkZadD — MegCherry (@MegCherry6) October 23, 2025

Only illegals get free healthcare. Citizens are expected to pay.

And if you deport this jackass, Democrats will use taxpayer dollars to fly to Burundi & fight to get him back. https://t.co/9MqNWqJJrn — Tom (@RedRock86325) October 23, 2025

It would be funny if it wasn't true.

Advertisement

Every American should be forwarding this to their DC representatives and senators. https://t.co/en2HJ6rFTW — 🇺🇸Stray-Dog🇺🇸 (@X_StrayDog1) October 23, 2025

Democrats have shut down the government because they want to force American taxpayers to fund healthcare for convicted illegal alien criminals like Elias Nyawenda—a 33-year-old Burundian sex offender who racked up $176,756 in free Medicaid while in the U.S. https://t.co/n45uXP4jAL — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) October 23, 2025

We were told this was not happening — Very Old (@oldhongkong) October 23, 2025

Democrats lied again.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.