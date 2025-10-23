OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predators and Perverts

October 23, 2025
The Department of Health and Human Services wants the American people to know the kinds of people the Democrats are fighting for. They are keeping federal workers out of their jobs and their paychecks to protect illegals like these guys. How sickening.

There are veterans who are begging for healthcare and mental health services yet the Democrats are advocating for losers like this.

The only 'healthcare' we should be giving this monster is castration. 

Apparently so.

That was also a lie.

Only illegals get free healthcare. Citizens are expected to pay. 

It would be funny if it wasn't true. 

Democrats lied again. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
