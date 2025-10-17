Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem Delusions

Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Welp, the country has been shutdown for three weeks and Ol' Chuckie Schumer could not be more exhilarated. He probably is feeling a little tingle in his leg and stuff. 

We interviewed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday in his Capitol office, where the New York Democrat was as bullish as he’s ever been about his shutdown strategy.

“Every day gets better for us,” Schumer asserted.

Federal Employees unable to pay their bills and feed their families so Chuckles can stay on his ego trip is certainly an interesting strategy. 

As are all the Democrats playing this stupid game along with Chuck Schumer.

The GOP currently controls the House, Senate, and Presidency, but the U.S. operates as a representative democracy, not a unilateral system. Even with a majority, Republicans can't pass legislation without broader support. The House has already passed a budget, fulfilling its role. In the Senate, however, a bill needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and pass. With fewer than 60 Republican senators, some Democratic votes are essential. Currently, no Democrats are supporting the budget, creating a deadlock that affects the entire country. So, the Democrats are the problem. Per usual. 

Democrats refuse to budge unless the Republicans agree to all kinds of nonsense spending and funding healthcare for illegals. The GOP just won't do that. GOP voters don't want them to do that. 

Vile, craven and disgusting sound like perfect descriptors for Chuck Schumer and all Democrats, for that matter. 

Maybe they'll get it out of their system soon. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

