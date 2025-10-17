Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem Delusions

Welp, the country has been shutdown for three weeks and Ol' Chuckie Schumer could not be more exhilarated. He probably is feeling a little tingle in his leg and stuff.

Advertisement

Week 3 of the Schumer Shutdown:



"Every day gets better for us." pic.twitter.com/1qeNKhvcfI — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 17, 2025

We interviewed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday in his Capitol office, where the New York Democrat was as bullish as he’s ever been about his shutdown strategy. “Every day gets better for us,” Schumer asserted.

Yesterday, Chuck Schumer—the engineer of the painful shutdown—told Punchbowl the following. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/XZqH6NPEDA — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 9, 2025

Federal Employees unable to pay their bills and feed their families so Chuckles can stay on his ego trip is certainly an interesting strategy.

Ohio knows that @SherrodBrown is just a Schumer Shutdown puppet — Ohio Republican Party (@ohiogop) October 17, 2025

As are all the Democrats playing this stupid game along with Chuck Schumer.

More of this please! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2025

GOP CONTROLS all three Branches of Government … https://t.co/Z63i0kfCPt — FCarvajal (@CarvajalF) October 17, 2025

The GOP currently controls the House, Senate, and Presidency, but the U.S. operates as a representative democracy, not a unilateral system. Even with a majority, Republicans can't pass legislation without broader support. The House has already passed a budget, fulfilling its role. In the Senate, however, a bill needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and pass. With fewer than 60 Republican senators, some Democratic votes are essential. Currently, no Democrats are supporting the budget, creating a deadlock that affects the entire country. So, the Democrats are the problem. Per usual.

The Republican controlled House passed a clean continuing resolution.

It takes 60 votes to get funding from the Senate.

Even if they were completely united, Republicans control 54.

There is no way the Republicans can fund the government without at least some Democrat support. — Benjamin McLean (@McLeanBen) October 17, 2025

Democrats refuse to budge unless the Republicans agree to all kinds of nonsense spending and funding healthcare for illegals. The GOP just won't do that. GOP voters don't want them to do that.

Schumer’s is an embarrassment. — MHop (@MaryHop56375465) October 17, 2025

Chuck Schumer is admitting the Democrat Shutdown—where they are hurting everyday Americans— is a positive thing.



Every Democrat should be asked if they agree with Schumer.



Vile. Craven. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OgPuXYTXYA — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 9, 2025

Vile, craven and disgusting sound like perfect descriptors for Chuck Schumer and all Democrats, for that matter.

Democrats love destruction and dysfunction. That's why they keep their low-IQ supporters upset, angry, and dangerous. It works for democrats, and that's why it's better for them. — Rosa 🦅🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@AquaBreezesRosa) October 9, 2025

Advertisement

Latest rumor I read is that they are waiting until after some crazy leftist event on the 18th to appease their base of nut jobs before finally taking the knee and giving in. — lovin' life (@LovinRiftss) October 9, 2025

Maybe they'll get it out of their system soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.