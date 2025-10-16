Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Patheti...
AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men Faster Than Her Grip on Reality

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Oh, AOC, you daft moron. Will you ever be quiet?

Another example of why Gen Z is running from the Democratic Party. 

Also, white men are so toxic she is married to one. Or maybe lives with one. It's hard to tell. Sometimes, she calls him her spouse and others her 'partner'. 

She lives in her weird bubble with other deranged loony toons who believe this nonsense. 

They'll never learn.

Can you blame them?

Let them cook. Don't stop them while they think they're ahead.

Nature is healing.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY WOKE

