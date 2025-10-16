AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men Faster Than Her Grip on Reality

Oh, AOC, you daft moron. Will you ever be quiet?

AOC smears Republicans, falsely claims they are "radicalizing and exploiting young boys" away from "healthy masculinity and into an insecure masculinity that requires the domination of others who are poorer, browner, darker, or a different gender than them." pic.twitter.com/KRefQgD3mB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

Another example of why Gen Z is running from the Democratic Party.

Wait, so @aoc sees us browner, poorer folk being dominated by young insecure masculine boys?



So sick of leftists and their condescending savior complex projecting their bigotry of low expectations. https://t.co/6U1xkndkt7 — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) October 16, 2025

Also, white men are so toxic she is married to one. Or maybe lives with one. It's hard to tell. Sometimes, she calls him her spouse and others her 'partner'.

This sort of identity scolding is WHY young men (including “poorer, browner, darker” ones) have run screaming from her party. https://t.co/hl5V7jcldE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2025

AOC's smear of Republicans here is WHY young men are voting for Republicans. https://t.co/MPEUpKeron — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2025

If only she was correct. But in all seriousness this is why someone like her should never be taken seriously and should never be allowed near the levers of power in a sane society. Just whiny, moralizing, feminizing bullsh!t, divorced from reality https://t.co/cFE8yO2f5u — Matthew Underwood (@Mattund8962) October 16, 2025

She lives in her weird bubble with other deranged loony toons who believe this nonsense.

“Healthy masculinity” to AOC and the left is just being a woman. https://t.co/q9ciOp6KHP — Shane Harris (@ShaneHarris513) October 16, 2025

Tiresome Dems still do nothing beyond doubling down on labeling others as racists/sexists/bigots/toxic men. Their nonsense alienated large swaths of voters yet they still pretend they dont need to change despite losing to Trump's 2x & DeSantis turning largest purple state red. https://t.co/14FU5M5iXN — Jonathan Pakianathan (@JonPakianathan) October 16, 2025

They'll never learn.

The last person in the world who should be giving advice about “healthy masculinity” is AOC. https://t.co/MPEUpKeron — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2025

These pompous lectures are why young men are becoming Republicans in droves… https://t.co/NvCoyhsERT — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 16, 2025

Can you blame them?

Wokeness has destroyed young males.



What AOC describes is a direct result of critical consciousness - which she and her ilk advocate for.



The solution is to teach young men to voluntarily take on responsibility, make sacrifices, and to have genuine gratitude.



Not to call… https://t.co/5uJNANeBAf — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

How low can the floor get?



Hint: wheeling out @AOC isn’t how you appeal to male voters, Dems. https://t.co/Q7drFrSejR — Paul Stein (@pstein4) October 16, 2025

Let them cook. Don't stop them while they think they're ahead.

I highly doubt she's ever met a real man. https://t.co/nVOSCl8SnY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 16, 2025

Insecure masculinity is what the left tried to brow beat our boys into having, they are finally getting back to knowing their worth and being ‘healthy’ — AEKouri (@AEKouri) October 16, 2025

Nature is healing.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.