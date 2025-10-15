Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Why would any group want to help foreigners to America stay here when they mocked the murder of an American citizen? How awful!

Heaven forbid they spend their time helping needy Americans with their legal needs. No, no, instead they want to help people who wish ill on some Americans stay here. For free.

If it was a Venn Diagram, it would be a flat circle. 

These are truly disgusting people.

No, thanks.

Here in front of your very eyes.

Some left wing billionaire or another.

Oh, they are not only upfront, they love to brag about it.

At least there are sensible people left on X.

