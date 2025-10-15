Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Why would any group want to help foreigners to America stay here when they mocked the murder of an American citizen? How awful!

If your visa was denied or revoked due to Charlie Kirk-related speech, the Consular Accountability Project (@ConsularActProj) is interested in representing you pro bono. https://t.co/1bvkOwDLu5 — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) October 15, 2025

Heaven forbid they spend their time helping needy Americans with their legal needs. No, no, instead they want to help people who wish ill on some Americans stay here. For free.

Visas are granted or revoked at the pleasure of the state department and aren’t subject to first amendment protections. Moron. https://t.co/2YQdrU3IS2 pic.twitter.com/GSnCM6wKqs — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) October 15, 2025

Someone needs to see this individual's client list and compare it against a list of known/suspected extremists. https://t.co/pk16doP0rX — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) October 15, 2025

If it was a Venn Diagram, it would be a flat circle.

The left-wing immigration industrial complex is so dedicated to resettling as many foreigners into America as possible that they're willing to give free legal services to people who celebrated the death of an American. https://t.co/DFhHe6b1AN — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) October 15, 2025

I can think of no more morally abhorrent pro bono project than this



Shame on you https://t.co/c64gWUiGTH — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 15, 2025

These are truly disgusting people.

Because we want more assassinating terrorists coming here. https://t.co/MlGxECMnZO — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 15, 2025

No, thanks.

Imagine an American wanting to represent people who hate Americans, for free.



Eh, you dont have to imagine. Here's one👇👇 https://t.co/qLfcWSEWhh — Plato 2.0 (Garbage Voter) (@DeanP11) October 15, 2025

Here in front of your very eyes.

Specifically trying to get people into our country who want us dead. You think you hate immigration lawyers, but actually the entire bar association needs to be flipped upside down. https://t.co/HJcIUojNZN — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) October 15, 2025

Another type of ambulance chaser is emerging. https://t.co/Xs2PuqbscO — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 15, 2025

Pro bono just means somebody else is paying for it. I’d like to know exactly who is funding these far-left lawyers that encourage far-left violence by offering far-left violence supporters “free” legal services when they get caught. https://t.co/eJyZNUh3gc — Walter (@waltersaysthin1) October 15, 2025

Some left wing billionaire or another.

Here's another trash attorney who should be disbarred. https://t.co/E5GfN85LM5 — KindofaDick (@DicksTrash) October 15, 2025

Apparently there is an org who wants to bring people to America who more or less wish death on Americans. And they’re upfront about it…@libsoftiktok https://t.co/Z73U0SzTmm — Miz Thatcher, RN (@MizThatch) October 15, 2025

Oh, they are not only upfront, they love to brag about it.

When you publicly out yourself for the lefties communist you are you get ratio’d pretty hard and have to block replies from anyone you don’t follow. The comments are solid gold! God Bless Patriots! Love you all! https://t.co/bMFrcWt7xD — NoGoodRX (@nogoodrx) October 15, 2025

At least there are sensible people left on X.

