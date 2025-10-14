Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care

If there is anything the last couple of years have taught us, the Western European countries have become basically useless. They stand for nothing, they have no prevailing moral center and they are very, very weak.

The Gazan war revealed many things, first among them that the Western European countries are completely geopolitically irrelevant



Maybe that will change if they elect competent right-wing leaders who will enforce their borders, who knows — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 13, 2025

"We just recognized the State of Palestine" LOL no one cares — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 13, 2025

All they did was make things worse.

I want the UK, Germany, and France to ask themselves what it would take to get to the sortie intensity seen in the 12 day war. Just for air force.



Could they have done Gaza? A historically relatively small operation with zero logistics distance? — ☉rthonormalist🧭✡️ (@orthonormalist) October 13, 2025

The bigger issue is they don't even seem to have the inner fortitude to want to defend themselves. They seem content to just allow themselves to be taken over.

It’s silly to think their left wing governments aren’t rigging their votes as much as the left-wing state governments are here in the US. I would be surprised if Western European countries are able to elect right-wing leaders anymore. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) October 13, 2025

In the name of tolerance, they'll do whatever they're told is kind and woke. They don't even realize it is to their own detriment.

They are nations that can't piss leeward without US aid, so why would they be worthwhile geopolitically? — Ian Leslie 🇺🇸 (@IML_GCS) October 13, 2025

not to mention they are becoming economic weaklings as well. — The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) October 13, 2025

They're too busy subsidizing immigrants.

Irrelevant... Impotent... Self inflicted eunuchs — MADr0591 (@MADr0591) October 13, 2025

They’ve truly become second tier; relevant only when news breaks of the newest batch of horrors they’ve allowed to happen or inflicted on their own people — Mike (@m_anto04) October 13, 2025

All Americans can do is shake our heads and hope maybe the populace will wake up.

This is a really interesting point. I guess it should have been obvious, but I ordinarily think of them in context of their own domestic incompetence. It hadn't occurred to me how irrelevant they have become beyond their own borders...

Sad. — MuhGyver (@Spankatronic) October 13, 2025

They influence nothing.

And geopolitically at risk. It won't matter what they do if they don't reverse the tide brought on them by illegal immigration.



Their fabric is tearing in front of our eyes — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) October 13, 2025

Western Europe doesn’t have to be irrelevant, but they choose to be. https://t.co/KAU1VBoQMM — Danny Alberta (@DannyAlberta77) October 13, 2025

To the detriment of the free and civilized world.

Western Europe is completely irrelevant today. It’s embarrassing how quickly Europeans voted themselves into irrelevancy https://t.co/21rGczD9fR — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) October 13, 2025

Half of America would do the same.

