Columbus Day Chaos: Greta Thunberg Morphs into Christopher Columbus, Sparking Hilarious X...

Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 14, 2025
ImgFlip

If there is anything the last couple of years have taught us, the Western European countries have become basically useless. They stand for nothing, they have no prevailing moral center and they are very, very weak.

All they did was make things worse. 

The bigger issue is they don't even seem to have the inner fortitude to want to defend themselves. They seem content to just allow themselves to be taken over. 

In the name of tolerance, they'll do whatever they're told is kind and woke. They don't even realize it is to their own detriment. 

They're too busy subsidizing immigrants.

All Americans can do is shake our heads and hope maybe the populace will wake up. 

They influence nothing.

To the detriment of the free and civilized world. 

Half of America would do the same. 

