Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care

If there is anything the last couple of years have taught us, the Western European countries have become basically useless. They stand for nothing, they have no prevailing moral center and they are very, very weak.
The Gazan war revealed many things, first among them that the Western European countries are completely geopolitically irrelevant— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 13, 2025
Maybe that will change if they elect competent right-wing leaders who will enforce their borders, who knows
"We just recognized the State of Palestine" LOL no one cares— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 13, 2025
All they did was make things worse.
I want the UK, Germany, and France to ask themselves what it would take to get to the sortie intensity seen in the 12 day war. Just for air force.— ☉rthonormalist🧭✡️ (@orthonormalist) October 13, 2025
Could they have done Gaza? A historically relatively small operation with zero logistics distance?
The bigger issue is they don't even seem to have the inner fortitude to want to defend themselves. They seem content to just allow themselves to be taken over.
It’s silly to think their left wing governments aren’t rigging their votes as much as the left-wing state governments are here in the US. I would be surprised if Western European countries are able to elect right-wing leaders anymore.— Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) October 13, 2025
In the name of tolerance, they'll do whatever they're told is kind and woke. They don't even realize it is to their own detriment.
They are nations that can't piss leeward without US aid, so why would they be worthwhile geopolitically?— Ian Leslie 🇺🇸 (@IML_GCS) October 13, 2025
not to mention they are becoming economic weaklings as well.— The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) October 13, 2025
They're too busy subsidizing immigrants.
Irrelevant... Impotent... Self inflicted eunuchs— MADr0591 (@MADr0591) October 13, 2025
They’ve truly become second tier; relevant only when news breaks of the newest batch of horrors they’ve allowed to happen or inflicted on their own people— Mike (@m_anto04) October 13, 2025
All Americans can do is shake our heads and hope maybe the populace will wake up.
This is a really interesting point. I guess it should have been obvious, but I ordinarily think of them in context of their own domestic incompetence. It hadn't occurred to me how irrelevant they have become beyond their own borders...— MuhGyver (@Spankatronic) October 13, 2025
Sad.
They influence nothing.
And geopolitically at risk. It won't matter what they do if they don't reverse the tide brought on them by illegal immigration.— Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) October 13, 2025
Their fabric is tearing in front of our eyes
Irrelevant *and* morally defunct. https://t.co/yN3g5uVw01— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 13, 2025
Western Europe doesn’t have to be irrelevant, but they choose to be. https://t.co/KAU1VBoQMM— Danny Alberta (@DannyAlberta77) October 13, 2025
To the detriment of the free and civilized world.
Western Europe is completely irrelevant today. It’s embarrassing how quickly Europeans voted themselves into irrelevancy https://t.co/21rGczD9fR— Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) October 13, 2025
Half of America would do the same.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member