Comstock's TDS-Fueled Airport Meltdown: Blames Trump While Schumer's Dems Tank the Vote

Barbara Comstock had to endure some really long lines at the airport today and for some reason she is blaming the Republicans in the House for the government shutdown. That's just silly talk, of course.

Thanks to the Trump/Vance shutdown, the lines at Dulles for Customs entry are backed up as much as I’ve ever seen them. Your government not at work. And the Speaker gave the House another week vacation! And the people here working diligently, Trump threatens not to pay. — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) October 12, 2025

Comstock thought she was very clever calling it the 'Trump/Vance' shutdown. They also have nothing to do with it. The people shutting down the government, of course, are the Democrats who refuse to give the Republicans the needed votes to reach the 60 vote threshold in the Senate.

This is a democrat shutdown retard, or do you not know how congress works from your short stint there? https://t.co/dTZNWqOgV7 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 13, 2025

Oh, she knows, but she is playing dumb. Perhaps, she's not playing, but it's hard to know.

She knows what line of work she’s in and she does not care what anyone thinks. https://t.co/6Z6MParwvx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 13, 2025

A former Republican member of Congress so Trump-deranged she pretends to be unaware of the Democratic filibuster: https://t.co/pnPOXqQy0C — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 13, 2025

Truly, one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome out there.

Thanks the Schumer crew.

The AOC progressive mob.

The hateful Democrats.

So in other words, Piss off and go pound sand. https://t.co/NT4QorIqOq — JC Frederick (@USMCridgerunner) October 13, 2025

Wonderful advice!

So you’re telling me foreign lobbyists are going to have a harder time getting into my country’s capital to buy my vote away from me and you want me to be upset about that? https://t.co/mjv5BIwSZd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 13, 2025

Maybe the government should stay shut down for a bit longer.

Donny and JD do not actually have this power, so maybe you should take it up with the guy who did it...



Chuckie Schumer. https://t.co/mYjmzIgFVA pic.twitter.com/iP3eiKqbwf — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) October 13, 2025

The ratio tells the story.



Former nominally GOP politician is now just an excrementally obvious sellout. Bitter and pathetic.



It's a losing attitude, and deservedly so. https://t.co/pgV1TMw9da — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 13, 2025

It's why she no longer has a place in the GOP.

Oh you misspelled the name. It is spelled Schumer. https://t.co/KUXFxVB9wp — Thee Brain Freeze (@TheeBrainFreeze) October 13, 2025

No offense, they are not in the Senate where a vote for a clean CR needs to be voted on. You have served in government and should know better about procedure. Call Time Kaine and Mark Warner and have them fund government. https://t.co/iTzCXePJD4 — Michael Webert (@MichaelWebert) October 12, 2025

Thankfully, Twitter (X) is here to educate her and give her some creative ideas.

Have you no shame? https://t.co/0LvXnCsS1a — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 13, 2025

Ol’ Barb—one of the most ‘transactional’ (former) members of Congress—appears to have mixed the Xanax and booze on her flight. https://t.co/fc1HEb8Pow — Will Upton (@wupton) October 13, 2025

What a pity.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.