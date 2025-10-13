Comstock's TDS-Fueled Airport Meltdown: Blames Trump While Schumer's Dems Tank the Vote

Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Barbara Comstock had to endure some really long lines at the airport today and for some reason she is blaming the Republicans in the House for the government shutdown. That's just silly talk, of course. 

Comstock thought she was very clever calling it the 'Trump/Vance' shutdown. They also have nothing to do with it. The people shutting down the government, of course, are the Democrats who refuse to give the Republicans the needed votes to reach the 60 vote threshold in the Senate. 

Oh, she knows, but she is playing dumb. Perhaps, she's not playing, but it's hard to know. 

Truly, one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome out there.

Wonderful advice!

Maybe the government should stay shut down for a bit longer.

It's why she no longer has a place in the GOP.

Thankfully, Twitter (X) is here to educate her and give her some creative ideas. 

What a pity.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

