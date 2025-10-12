Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too Nutty to Lead

One thing about Scott Jennings is he will always tell the truth. He broke this simple rule of politics and getting folks to vote for you down so perfectly.

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY:



"If I can’t trust you not to put a boy in a teenage girl’s locker room, how will I ever listen to your plan for taxes and the economy?"



"I will not — because I’ve already concluded you’re a lunatic."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/1RJ98Krvm0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 12, 2025

And if I can't trust the Democrats to denounce Jay Jones and demand he withdraw for those atrocious text messages, what exactly makes them think I'm going to trust them to end school shootings? https://t.co/ZRVpizeleT — Michael C. Haymes (@MichaelCHaymes) October 12, 2025a

If Democrats can't even have the intellectual clarity to say wishing death on an opponent's child is a bridge too far, clearly, they have no moral North Star remaining.

Trans girls face double the risk of sexual assault. Maybe stop fantasizing about locker rooms and start learning statistics. https://t.co/GhJOvb5S1K — drink more liquor (@blankspacedrink) October 12, 2025

The claim that trans individuals face widespread violence in certain contexts is largely a fabrication. Most violence against trans people occurs in domestic settings, which may be related to underlying mental health challenges tied to the acceptance of that lifestyle. Additionally, risks arise when trans women go on dates without disclosing they are actually men, leading to potential shock or embarrassment from their partners. While this never justifies violence, greater honesty could help mitigate such situations.

Yes, this. My kids are no longer in school but I have plenty of former students I want to protect. https://t.co/QMDrqUzjyJ — Laura (@VATeacherLaura) October 12, 2025

This is why the "what is a woman?" question is so effective, & why Dems/Progs' reaction is so telling. The party that prides itself on "the science" & their superior intellect can't come up w a coherent answer. No wonder they're outraged every time this topic is discussed. https://t.co/qlrwjbaHbn — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) October 12, 2025

Gender insanity and abortion are great litmus tests.

If you bend the knee on pronouns/trans normalization, and will not protect the most defenseless and innocent among us, then you do not have a functioning moral center and cannot be trusted to lead others. https://t.co/vn7oI2T8ZN — Ryan A. (@Scalesremoved) October 12, 2025

Well said.

Anyone who thinks its alright for boys to be in girls bathrooms is a lunatic. Baaed on that statement, why should anyone pay you any attention to anything else you have to say democrats? Clowns. https://t.co/v3X5iP7NGZ — James (@AFEVeteran) October 12, 2025

They certainly should not be in leadership.

Translation: even if you don’t believe in this thing I made up, I’m gonna attack you with it, something, something, DEI, CRT, WOKE, Tanspeople. — BillyBishop (@WilliamJBishop) October 12, 2025

The personal beliefs of individual Democrats are irrelevant. By voting for Democrats, you’re endorsing the party leadership’s agenda—whether you agree with it or not.

He's right. Being OK with having boys in girls locker rooms is disqualifying for any other issue. It shows such a lack of sane judgment that you should never be trusted again. Guaranteed, if they believe that, they have insane beliefs about a dozen other issues — USAPatriotsNews (@USAPatriotsNews) October 12, 2025

It exhibits a lack of backbone and that's a terrible trait in a leader.

