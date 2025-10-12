Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too Nutty to Lead

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 12, 2025
One thing about Scott Jennings is he will always tell the truth. He broke this simple rule of politics and getting folks to vote for you down so perfectly.

If Democrats can't even have the intellectual clarity to say wishing death on an opponent's child is a bridge too far, clearly, they have no moral North Star remaining.  

The claim that trans individuals face widespread violence in certain contexts is largely a fabrication. Most violence against trans people occurs in domestic settings, which may be related to underlying mental health challenges tied to the acceptance of that lifestyle. Additionally, risks arise when trans women go on dates without disclosing they are actually men, leading to potential shock or embarrassment from their partners. While this never justifies violence, greater honesty could help mitigate such situations.

Well said.

They certainly should not be in leadership.

The personal beliefs of individual Democrats are irrelevant. By voting for Democrats, you’re endorsing the party leadership’s agenda—whether you agree with it or not.

It exhibits a lack of backbone and that's a terrible trait in a leader.

