Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' Atrocities

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on October 12, 2025
meme

The peace accord between Israel and Gaza is the worst news Mehdi Hasan could ever imagine. His whole schtick is pretending the Jewish people are monsters wiping out the people of Gaza and now what will he blame on the Jews? 

No, that's usual Mehdi. Saying the most horrific things possible.

Well, that's a perfect description of Mehdi.

Of course he will. He will always blame everything on Israel. 

Also, if there are MORE of a group of people after the 'genocide' than there were BEFORE the genocide, it wasn't a genocide.

He knows he can't win the debate.

His other anti-Semitic pals, for example.

That would mean Mehdi was intellectually curious. He could never. 

