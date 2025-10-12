Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' Atrocities

The peace accord between Israel and Gaza is the worst news Mehdi Hasan could ever imagine. His whole schtick is pretending the Jewish people are monsters wiping out the people of Gaza and now what will he blame on the Jews?

Advertisement

One of the ways in which the Gaza genocide is worse than a lot of previous genocides - Rwanda, even the Holocaust - is that you didn’t have Hutus or Nazis mocking the genocide after it was over. They were shunned/deradicalized/prosecuted. https://t.co/5jPKqJwtL7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 12, 2025

No, that's usual Mehdi. Saying the most horrific things possible.

Equating the Shoah to Israel’s defensive war against Hamas is something only an antisemitic scumbag would do. https://t.co/ngcYVukgJM — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 12, 2025

Well, that's a perfect description of Mehdi.

So @mehdirhasan not only shields his ally, terrorist org Hamas, from war crimes that THEY committed against their own people, but then he’ll also use Holocaust inversion against Jews for fighting & destroying his Hamas allies.



He truly is a very sick Jew-hating demon. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) October 12, 2025

Of course he will. He will always blame everything on Israel.

One of the ways in which the Gaza genocide is worse than all the previous genocides is that while there are too many people who deny the real genocides of the Jews and the Rwandans, there are even more people who propagate a fiction of genocide in Gaza in order to defame Jews. — Pamela Paresky🎗️(Habits of a Free Mind) (@PamelaParesky) October 13, 2025

Also, if there are MORE of a group of people after the 'genocide' than there were BEFORE the genocide, it wasn't a genocide.

The author of “How to Win Every Debate” turns off replies to his tweet comparing the murder of 6 million Jews to the war that started after Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel https://t.co/JtM9z32dfu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 12, 2025

This is disgustingly ignorant and ghoulish. https://t.co/UiyyKipncv — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) October 13, 2025

Win every debate by turning off replies. It's just you we're mocking (and your brothers in clowning). https://t.co/rPlPNLHD4m — Daniel Weglein (@dweglein_epi1) October 12, 2025

He knows he can't win the debate.

The difference is that the Holocaust and Rwanda genocides were real. What happened in Gaza was just a bunch of terrorists getting what they deserved. https://t.co/kd9AzRWlBq — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

Mehdi knows this is an insane take, which is why he turned off comments, but he didn't delete it, because he knows there's an audience for it. https://t.co/PokZq00x7K — Sam 🌐 🇺🇸 (@neoliberalpet) October 12, 2025

His other anti-Semitic pals, for example.

Nazis mocked their victims in real time and they and their ideological heirs never stopped since. I’m not going to mention the disgusting jokes about victims I encountered in my work except to say they are prolific. Maybe open a book. https://t.co/x5BOQz7m5J — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) October 12, 2025

That would mean Mehdi was intellectually curious. He could never.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.