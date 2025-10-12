Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to End Shutdown

Senator Kennedy is always good for a pithy one liner or a hilarious speech and this is no exception.

Probably the best way to end the shutdown would be to lock Thune and Schumer in a room with Katie Porter and tell them they can’t come out until there’s a deal.



pic.twitter.com/F0Xxpcli43 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 12, 2025

Just the thought gives me nightmares. Hold the mashed potatoes. https://t.co/VmPBummUq1 — Frank G (@FrankGalvan7) October 12, 2025

She looks like a sleep paralysis demon.

Can I adopt @SenJohnKennedy? Is that a thing? https://t.co/d0qdgfnIWI — Love Letters (@PoetCheesehead) October 12, 2025

That would be constant entertainment.

I'd call this a stellar plan. Well done Senator. 👍 https://t.co/88rZrVijST — Earl Cooley (@EarlCooley96661) October 12, 2025

New rule - whenever there is a shutdown, @katieporteroc immediately babysits all of kids of members of Congress until they reach a deal. Shutdowns would be 4 minutes. https://t.co/SnhtL6AOFJ — Maxwell Pichan (@MaxwellPichan) October 12, 2025

This man is a national treasure and the undisputed funniest man in the U.S. Senate https://t.co/I5R8JsQKl5 — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) October 12, 2025

Hands down.

I endorse this message. 😂🔥 https://t.co/NDvlH4yHlQ — Under the Sky (@UndertheSkyBlog) October 12, 2025

I think Mr. Kennedy is onto something with this. It just might work. https://t.co/Cq4AJ7tDmK — Erik-Conservative In Cali 𝕏 (@caliucconserv) October 12, 2025

It might be considered cruel and unusual punishment, honestly.

It's insane that she's a viable candidate, absolutely insane https://t.co/Sgg4iZALwc — NASCARNAC🏆🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒 (@NASCARNAC) October 12, 2025

It's California. That explains everything.

The Katie Porter treatment, where they are locked up in a room and have to listen to her. https://t.co/vhWoNjt9Ez — Beatrix (@BeatrixKiddoSea) October 12, 2025

It might be against the Geneva Convention.

Maybe also be the best way to end the Russia/Ukraine war … hell she may be our best weapon we’ve had in years 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/Vhrn4rQv79 — CC (@samcac509) October 12, 2025

And as the door lock clicks, a massive bowl of steaming hot mashed potatoes comes into focus. — Kate 🇺🇸🐊 (@KateW1970) October 12, 2025

Lmao, oh that is the best idea I've heard in ages. I don't think I've ever felt sorry for Chuck Schumer, but that might just do it. pic.twitter.com/TmCFT3apQC — yellowsv650 (@YellowSv650) October 12, 2025

He deserves none of your sympathy.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



