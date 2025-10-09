Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Senator Chuck Says Mike Johnson Will Be Responsible for Louisiana Deaths Caused by...
Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out...

Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging Superpower

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 09, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

First of all, the 'Pastor' is more of an Evangelist of Leftist doctrine and much less of an ambassador for Christ. Secondly, to say he was 'shot' was a reach. He wouldn't move out of the driveway where ICE officials needed to exit, and so non-lethal force was used to move him. He's fine. 

Correct. Remember when the Left was arresting Pastors for holding church during Covid?

He could have complied and avoided all of that.

Maybe this 'Pastor' should read his Bible and follow the part commanding Christians to give 'Caesar his due' and follow the laws of the land. 

Romans 13: 1-7 Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God's wrath but also for the sake of conscience.

Boom!

Well, Jon is a imbecile, so ... 

