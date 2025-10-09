Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging Superpower

First of all, the 'Pastor' is more of an Evangelist of Leftist doctrine and much less of an ambassador for Christ. Secondly, to say he was 'shot' was a reach. He wouldn't move out of the driveway where ICE officials needed to exit, and so non-lethal force was used to move him. He's fine.

That's a lot of words to admit that you shot an unarmed pastor in the head with a pepper ball https://t.co/6vqScTp8ah — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 8, 2025

The collar is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) October 9, 2025

Correct. Remember when the Left was arresting Pastors for holding church during Covid?





He joined a mob illegally interfering with federal police operations.



His occupation outside that mob is irrelevant. — Octoberoomba (@ctdonath) October 9, 2025

Where should they have shot him with a pepper ball in order to get him to follow the law and stop blocking the entrance? — Eric Russell 🦬 (@EricRussell82) October 9, 2025

He could have complied and avoided all of that.

He should have heeded the ample warnings to stay out of the area labeled "Keep Clear." This normally isn't nearly as difficult as democrats are making. — Colter Owen 🐝🌻🧔🚜 (@ColterOwen) October 9, 2025

Maybe this 'Pastor' should read his Bible and follow the part commanding Christians to give 'Caesar his due' and follow the laws of the land.

Romans 13: 1-7 Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God's wrath but also for the sake of conscience.

If you engage in violent protest, you run the risk of being near pepperballs. It was unfortunate that it hit his head, but he voluntarily came there to cause trouble. And what did he think he would achieve by going there and protesting in front of ICE agents? Did he think that… — Sean Chapman (@SeanChTw) October 9, 2025

You spelled "shot a Communist agitator who was breaking the law" wrong. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) October 8, 2025

Boom!

The “pastor” should stop interfere with law enforcement. That is not peaceful protest. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 9, 2025

Horse 💩

The “pastor” is a professional agitator for leftists. That is his schtick.



He is no different than any of the other street performers trying to obstruct law enforcement deporting illegals. — LillianRaisedMe (@LockJaw55) October 9, 2025

You are arguing that violating federal statutes by interfering with law enforcement operations is acceptable as long as you are unarmed? That is quite an imbecilic and indefensible argument. — Exposer of Donkey Fazoo (@Ionoclast50) October 9, 2025

Well, Jon is a imbecile, so ...

