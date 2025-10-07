The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones...
John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the...
Nicholas Kristof's Portland Performance Art: Mocking the Terrorized with a Smug Song and...
Dem Influencer Olivia Julianna Weighs Running for Office in Heavily Republican Texas Distr...
Adam Schiff: Trump’s ‘Enemy From Within’ Talk Is Dangerous and Unprecedented Despite Dems...
Strum & Dumber: Dem Maxine Dexter Enlists Elderly Gran-Tifa Singers to Get ICE...
VIP
People Celebrate Killer Karmelo Anthony Taking Online Courses on Criminal Justice From Hou...
Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024...
Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls
VIP
Look at That: Pritzker and Duckworth’s Lies Crumble Quicker Than Their Credibility in...
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at...
Rolling Stone Looks Inside Trump’s War on Dissent After Charlie Kirk Assassination
Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied...
Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can...

UChicago's Radical Prof Eman Abdelhadi Busted for Brawling with Cops at Protest, Charged with Felony

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 07, 2025
AngieArtist

This is one of the reasons why seemingly normal American kids go away to college and come back with some very warped ideals. People like this are their professors. This woman is particularly dangerous. Not only does she talk, she actually gets out there and gets arrested for attacking law enforcement. If you have a student at the University of Chicago, and you don't want them turning into baby commies, keep them away from this woman. 

Advertisement

Wikipedia describes Eman Abdelhadi as a 'fiction' writer. That seems appropriate since everything she believes is make believe. For example, she thinks Palestine is a real place. Fiction, indeed.

All she does is agitate on campus for 'Palestine' and spread lies about Israel.

Recommended

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here are a few of the tweets Eman has retweeted in the last few days. What a mess:

She really hates Israel.

Of course, she retweeted that tweet. They want to start a global war. 

She's mad the Democratic Governor sent police to keep the peace. She wants people to get hurt. 

Advertisement

This is a very dangerous person with access to students. That's terrifying.

Not many people could publicly bash their employer and keep their job. Must be nice to be a Marxist Professor.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left
Grateful Calvin
The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones to Drop Out of AG Race
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion
Doug P.
Nicholas Kristof's Portland Performance Art: Mocking the Terrorized with a Smug Song and Dance
justmindy
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at Judge's Beach House
Eric V.
Dem Influencer Olivia Julianna Weighs Running for Office in Heavily Republican Texas District
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left Grateful Calvin
Advertisement