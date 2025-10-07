UChicago's Radical Prof Eman Abdelhadi Busted for Brawling with Cops at Protest, Charged with Felony

This is one of the reasons why seemingly normal American kids go away to college and come back with some very warped ideals. People like this are their professors. This woman is particularly dangerous. Not only does she talk, she actually gets out there and gets arrested for attacking law enforcement. If you have a student at the University of Chicago, and you don't want them turning into baby commies, keep them away from this woman.

Advertisement

SCOOP: One of five people arrested at the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility is Eman Adbelhadi, a professor at @UChicago.



She has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery of a government employee, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing peace. pic.twitter.com/GaWiNTre6v — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 6, 2025

Wikipedia describes Eman Abdelhadi as a 'fiction' writer. That seems appropriate since everything she believes is make believe. For example, she thinks Palestine is a real place. Fiction, indeed.

She's a prime example of why so many young people embrace communism ( let's call it what it is) and hate our American Republic. Put her under the jail, take away all her credentials and make her bear the shame she deserves. Charlie was right, college is a scam. https://t.co/HVGZTd4zNq — Marvin Wilson (@wils29693) October 7, 2025

This person is a terrorist sympathizer acting out her dream. https://t.co/c5PQP8v3JC — Bruno Buckeye (@BrunoBuckeye) October 7, 2025

All she does is agitate on campus for 'Palestine' and spread lies about Israel.

Her Twitter feed is a trip 😵‍💫 https://t.co/J3NnloBGi2 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) October 7, 2025

Here are a few of the tweets Eman has retweeted in the last few days. What a mess:

"Progressive control of the party" LMAO



"Centrists" literally got EVERYTHING they wanted, ran the show, and LOST to the r*cist p*dophile clown TWICE! https://t.co/mMuZixhAS9 — Hold Dems Accountable (@PushDemsLeft) October 6, 2025

He’s been elected six times. SIX. Times. It’s not just Netanyahu. It’s Israel. — Thia is with … 😏✌️💋🔥 (@ThiaBallerina) October 5, 2025

She really hates Israel.

This is what Globalize the Intifada means. https://t.co/fp0FlIVBJl — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) October 5, 2025

Of course, she retweeted that tweet. They want to start a global war.

Here’s a picture of Illinois state tax dollars going to enforcing Trump’s agenda of terrorizing our community with abductions. Thanks @GovPritzker! pic.twitter.com/0wfNCBAtb8 — Eman Abdelhadi (@emanabdelhadi) October 3, 2025

She's mad the Democratic Governor sent police to keep the peace. She wants people to get hurt.

"There’s no center left. You’re either resisting or you’re complicit,” Abdelhadi said on a podcast the day before her arrest.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/I2htsL7Ccp — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 6, 2025

Advertisement

This is a very dangerous person with access to students. That's terrifying.

Abdelhadi made national news at the Socialism 2025 conference, where she bashed her own employer:



"F--- the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord.”



She later conceded that working there allows her to “build power.” — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 6, 2025

Not many people could publicly bash their employer and keep their job. Must be nice to be a Marxist Professor.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.