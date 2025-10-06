Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire

Twitter genius 'Iowahawkblog' summed up the toxic nature of our current political system so perfectly today.

Tonight: mutiny rumored at CBS as journalists fear erosion of standards under coming Bari Weiss reign of terror. But first, a look into how the right wing is pouncing on the humorous text message musings of an inspiring Virginia Attorney General candidate — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 6, 2025

The 'BIG" new is the crybabies at CBS panicking because they may have to call balls and strikes when delivering the news. No more serving as a public affairs arm of the DNC. How will they go on? At the same time, Jay Jones, candidate for Virginia Attorney General wishes death on Republican opponents and their children and that's just a funny little foible.

My replies right now pic.twitter.com/3RqHkqclV1 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 6, 2025

No one can read those texts and not have a belly-laugh at the clever humor hidden within the eliminationist rhetoric — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) October 6, 2025

He's just such a hilarious little fellow.

This right here is why normal people are running away from Democrats. You guys are freakish. — LK_1111_ (@elle_kaye11) October 6, 2025

Well, Iowahawk isn't being serious, but yes, it is indicative of why the Left is losing.

The shot and chaser of apex Twitter: pic.twitter.com/BpDuylboxX — Richard Gardner (@RIchgard) October 6, 2025

Literally, Jay Jones.

The Wit and Wisdom of Jay Jones: “I was on my way to The Fresh Market to pick up some salmon filets and sun-dried tomatoes when a thoughtless ‘Mommy’ pushing a pram across the driveway entrance dawdled while she spoke on her cell phone. It took every fiber of my willpower to keep… — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) October 6, 2025

He's so quirky.

“Erosion of standards” at CBS.



That implies that there are standards and actual journalism at CBS. — Kudzu Wood (@KudzuWood) October 6, 2025

Fair point.

Amazing how ridiculous David has to sound to make this satire and not reality. Bravo https://t.co/3MEwp9guNb — Curious (@Curious25019122) October 6, 2025

Truth has gotten much, much stranger than fiction.

Waiting for NYT to print this sarcasm as their next straight faced oped…. https://t.co/m9jgVXb5jH — Miles Holt (@milesholt) October 6, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

