Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on October 06, 2025
Artist Angie

Twitter genius 'Iowahawkblog' summed up the toxic nature of our current political system so perfectly today. 

The 'BIG" new is the crybabies at CBS panicking because they may have to call balls and strikes when delivering the news. No more serving as a public affairs arm of the DNC. How will they go on? At the same time, Jay Jones, candidate for Virginia Attorney General wishes death on Republican opponents and their children and that's just a funny little foible. 

He's just such a hilarious little fellow.

Well, Iowahawk isn't being serious, but yes, it is indicative of why the Left is losing. 

Literally, Jay Jones.

He's so quirky. 

Fair point. 

Truth has gotten much, much stranger than fiction. 

Don't give them any ideas. 

