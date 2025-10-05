VIP
Watching Winsome Sears LEAD After Jay Jones' Hateful Texts Exposed Inspired Me ALL...
Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting...
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their...
Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN...
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS...
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID...
Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed...
Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Viole...
Kinzinger’s Epic Tantrum: Cries Over ICE Defending Themselves Against an Armed, Car-Smashi...
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked...
Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering...
VIP
Conservatives Cancel Netflix After Discovering Several Children’s Shows Pushing LGBTQ+ Ide...
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATC...
VIP
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...

Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversations

justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Democrats live under a different set of rules. At least, in their minds. If it's their 'private conversations', those should be off limits, but if it's a Republican, everything they utter, write or text should be in the public purview. They hypocrisy is off the charts. 

Advertisement

Rules for thee, but not for me. 

Private conversations are absolutely more revealing. It's when people let their guard down and say what they really mean. It's like how the words of drunk people are the most honest. 

She's an awful person.

Recommended

Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Corporate Media will never call a Democrat out on their nonsense. 

Neera would call those 'private correspondence', as well. 

They very clearly agree with him. 

Advertisement

Romney's 47% speech was also meant for a private audience. Jimmy Carter's worthless progeny recorded it and released it. Apparently, Democrats didn't see that as 'private' because they talked incessantly about it. 

Generally, most people plot in private. According to Democrats, that should no longer be considered as part of the crime. Interesting philosophy. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)
Sam J.
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT ...
Sam J.
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS Is a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video
Sam J.
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA
Aaron Walker
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID (Screenshot)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement