Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversations

Democrats live under a different set of rules. At least, in their minds. If it's their 'private conversations', those should be off limits, but if it's a Republican, everything they utter, write or text should be in the public purview. They hypocrisy is off the charts.

BONKERS. Neera Tanden excuses Virginia Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones calling for the assassination of a Republican leader and his kids as just merely just a “private conversation.”



Utterly disgraceful. 🤡🤡🤡🤡

pic.twitter.com/N5KEyFZHPU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2025

This is the same crazy lady who was cry-tweeting at @JuanCiscomani this morninghttps://t.co/t0UYCZE1bd pic.twitter.com/COmVdQBHy4 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) October 5, 2025

Rules for thee, but not for me.

Jones was texting one Republican about how he wanted to murder a different Republican and his children. He was called out on this evil & doubled down. Private conversations are often more revealing than public political speak. https://t.co/wrgiUTJXEQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2025

Private conversations are absolutely more revealing. It's when people let their guard down and say what they really mean. It's like how the words of drunk people are the most honest.

Remember, @neeratanden is not Senate confirmable, even by a Democrat majority Senate. Just brutal. https://t.co/9J1ARuOEdT — Clinton Soffer (@clintonsoffer) October 5, 2025

She's an awful person.

Your honor the conspiracy charge should be dismissed because that was a private conversation https://t.co/P2y9sazwAI — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) October 5, 2025

The Corporate Media will never call a Democrat out on their nonsense.

This year has been legitimately disturbing watching the Democratic Party openly advertise its permissive attitude toward political violence.



The party is not well. https://t.co/4rS8CNG68B — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) October 5, 2025

Leftist terrorist manifestos are also written "privately" and only come out after murder.



Example, the Trannifesto. https://t.co/QAaZWR3CPd — Ryan (@RyanMorganx10) October 5, 2025

Neera would call those 'private correspondence', as well.

I can’t believe this is even a discussion.



Calling for the assassination of a GOP leader and his children should be immediately disqualifying.



Tells you that the Democrats don’t have a problem with what Jay Jones said, just that it got exposed. https://t.co/llm91DIiFb — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 5, 2025

They very clearly agree with him.

So democrats is totally fine with their candidates “privately” expressing their desire to murder their political opponents, their wife, and children.



Got it. https://t.co/7AQ94Ep4mp — Joseph (@JosephCala) October 5, 2025

Democrats believe discussing murdering children is okay if it’s in private conversation https://t.co/oBhgwnvzE7 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 5, 2025

Reminder: Trump’s conversation with Billy Bush in 2005 was private.



Libs and Rs called for him to drop out of the Presidential race because of it.



But now libs are rallying behind a homicidal AG candidate.#JayJones #VAGov #Virginia https://t.co/87QJkFsLiQ — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 5, 2025

Romney's 47% speech was also meant for a private audience. Jimmy Carter's worthless progeny recorded it and released it. Apparently, Democrats didn't see that as 'private' because they talked incessantly about it.

I would assume most murder plotting is done in private conversations… so I guess there’s nothing wrong with plotting the murder of another human being… and their kids for that matter. Just do your crimes in private and you’re good to go. https://t.co/TN6POeDptL — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) October 5, 2025

Generally, most people plot in private. According to Democrats, that should no longer be considered as part of the crime. Interesting philosophy.

