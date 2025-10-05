Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Violence

The Left likes to pretend the Right is responsible for political violence and rhetoric. That's simply not true and Guy Benson broke down the facts in a recent X post.

I’d like to ask my non-conservative followers to pay attention here for a moment. I don’t need a response or a rebuttal or a ‘whatabout.’ Just read on and consider what I’m saying. Please.



We are only a few weeks removed from a leading conservative figure being shot in the… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2025

When it is all written out like that, it's quite stunning.

They want you sad, scared, and disheartened. We're not agree-to-disagree and hand shaking our way out with these people.



They are here: https://t.co/UIf7vADIEq pic.twitter.com/lIF96Mu30X — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) October 5, 2025

How can conservatives co-exist with people who believe in things like this?

The left can't look in the mirror, but if they did, this is precisely what they would see. https://t.co/ANJG8RVeZa — Dawn Hite 🇺🇸 45-47 (@chesapeakedawn) October 5, 2025

Everything Guy says - read it all https://t.co/srEP9zmEq4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 5, 2025

Scott would know since he argues with the Left on CNN on an almost nightly basis. He knows how out of control they are.

AND with all of this… they call on US to lower the temperature. https://t.co/eoQVpUKiTB — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) October 5, 2025

The projection is off the charts.

A thoughtful post.



Sadly it will fall on deaf ears. https://t.co/HYu5qsoHTE — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 5, 2025

An incredibly thoughtful post worth a read. We don’t have to agree on policy, but take a moment to consider what is being said here. https://t.co/FGcpmZJ2Yk — WIGeno (@BadgerGeno) October 5, 2025

And every word of it is facts.

And then there's this, Guy, I charted a 26.7 times increase in the use of "Trump" with "fascist" on internet content over the past 10 years - almost all of it since the Butler assassination attempt on Pres. Trump.

The incitement is real. @TPPF https://t.co/aOBhq8LqLZ https://t.co/2Pw8cMzv0d — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) October 5, 2025

It's absolutely intentional. They know crazy people will eventually act on their rhetoric. They won't commit violence themselves, but they suppose someone out there will.

I'm sorry if this triggers you. But he's absolutely right. I'm more than willing to criticize my "side" when they deserve it. But the left has a lot to repent of. At least there are conservatives wrestling with bad stuff done in our name. There's not much of that on the left. https://t.co/nJRNUwSfgk — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) October 5, 2025

None of them care. @jaketapper won’t say a word. @DavidAFrench or his hypocritical wife doesn’t care.@JonahDispatch will only talk about it if he can make it about Trump



All these people are f@cking cowards https://t.co/vnckYSO70D — Dino75 (@GenX975) October 5, 2025

The left is delusional and psychotic.

The left lies to themselves and others.

The left engages in transference hatred.

The left is dangerous! https://t.co/xVGWx83SVP — Nothing 2 See Here (@Massa_P_qua_tch) October 5, 2025

The Left also has no intention of dialing things back.

Send out to every leftest family member, friend or acquaintance that you know. If there are any still talking to you. https://t.co/MKGe1xYsGI — MoCrazy (@MoMaGroin) October 5, 2025

Share it far and wide. Maybe there are some receptive hearts and it won't fall on entirely deaf ears.

