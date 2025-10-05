Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Violence

Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed...
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

The Left likes to pretend the Right is responsible for political violence and rhetoric. That's simply not true and Guy Benson broke down the facts in a recent X post.

When it is all written out like that, it's quite stunning. 

How can conservatives co-exist with people who believe in things like this?

Scott would know since he argues with the Left on CNN on an almost nightly basis. He knows how out of control they are.

The projection is off the charts.

And every word of it is facts.

It's absolutely intentional. They know crazy people will eventually act on their rhetoric. They won't commit violence themselves, but they suppose someone out there will. 

The Left also has no intention of dialing things back.

Share it far and wide. Maybe there are some receptive hearts and it won't fall on entirely deaf ears. 

