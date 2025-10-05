Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed...
Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Viole...
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked...
Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering...
VIP
Conservatives Cancel Netflix After Discovering Several Children’s Shows Pushing LGBTQ+ Ide...
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATC...
VIP
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video...
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the...
Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME...
VIP
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Left's Darling Drags On, Burning Cash and Time—Pack His...
Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up

Kinzinger’s Epic Tantrum: Cries Over ICE Defending Themselves Against an Armed, Car-Smashing Lunatic

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Adam Kinzinger is whining again. This time he is mad ICE officials defended themselves against a woman with a semi-automatic weapon and vehicles being used to ram them. Seems like they had a right to fire off some shots, but not according to A-dumb.

Advertisement

Those masked abusive thugs are employees of the government and they are doing their jobs

The short man syndrome is out of control.

Amazing Adam Kinzinger used to be in the military and now he talks like this. 

Well, Adam is a liar so ...

Recommended

In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

There was nothing innocent about it..

Rhetoric like Adam's will get people hurt. People who work hard to keep America secure and want to go home safely. 

Advertisement

The facts get in the way of Adam pretending like Donald Trump is literally Satan. 

Adam is not an honest broker. Never trust any story he is selling.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL ICE SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA
Aaron Walker
Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Violence
justmindy
Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed in Indianapolis
Eric V.
Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering Monologue
Warren Squire
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA Aaron Walker
Advertisement