Kinzinger’s Epic Tantrum: Cries Over ICE Defending Themselves Against an Armed, Car-Smashing Lunatic

Adam Kinzinger is whining again. This time he is mad ICE officials defended themselves against a woman with a semi-automatic weapon and vehicles being used to ram them. Seems like they had a right to fire off some shots, but not according to A-dumb.
News today that ICE shot a woman is chilling. The videos online show that there are some abusive, masked thugs masquerading as law enforcement.— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 5, 2025
Nobody deserves this. The courts need to step in.
Those masked abusive thugs are employees of the government and they are doing their jobs
Napoleon complex drunkard. https://t.co/uQFH5US6CF— Oblivionesk ✝️🇺🇸 (@Oblivionesk) October 5, 2025
The short man syndrome is out of control.
No shock that Kinzinger is running cover for actual domestic terrorists who tried to murder federal agents.— Right Wing Zoomer (@DavidRWZoomer) October 5, 2025
If we were a serious society he’d be in a cage. https://t.co/klECAuqdGf
Amazing Adam Kinzinger used to be in the military and now he talks like this.
You left out that the woman was armed and part of a caravan trying to block the ICE vehicle. https://t.co/pcLH1Z75NT— Gabriel Fontana (@ByGabriel327) October 5, 2025
Well, Adam is a liar so ...
Adam is a terror simp now. Color me shocked. https://t.co/ngwRulNGhh— Pete Lethal (@PeteMitch311) October 5, 2025
Recommended
After she used her vehicle as a weapon oh and don't forget that part of her having a gun🙄— lilredboat (@eggle33218) October 5, 2025
Innocent my A$$ https://t.co/brEtSehogL
There was nothing innocent about it..
The American government implemented the laws, the states approved the laws and provided law enforcement agencies. These groups with assistance of court orders gave these people authority to enforce our laws.— Paine in the mass (@TMaher13) October 5, 2025
They aren’t masked thugs, they are our family members and friends. https://t.co/FX3BhdtmSq
Rhetoric like Adam's will get people hurt. People who work hard to keep America secure and want to go home safely.
Kinzinger is drunk posting again 👇👇 https://t.co/Av6XihRFJc— Carl Williams #LibtardsCantHandleTheTruth (@CarlTruth1959) October 5, 2025
Maybe don’t assault federal agents while they’re protecting Americans then.— Dark_Horse_Forum (@forum_horse) October 5, 2025
They showed incredible restraint only shooting one of them. pic.twitter.com/u4DOFpgO6m
Facts. Don't ram your car or block LE and you have a better chance of not being shot. pic.twitter.com/CjZqnZHpX2— ChaiCrimes (@ChaiCrime) October 5, 2025
The facts get in the way of Adam pretending like Donald Trump is literally Satan.
A woman whose accomplices had rammed and blocked ICE in with 10 vehicles, and who was brandishing a semi-automatic weapon at them after making threats to shoot them? That woman? Sorry, that is insurrection and threatening officers and can totally be responded to with lethal…— KnowYourTowel (@knowyourtowel) October 5, 2025
America’s BIGGEST LOSER weighs in and of course selectively leaves out the details that the lady shot was carrying a gun.— GabbyGirl 🐶 (@GabbyGirl0409) October 5, 2025
Adam is not an honest broker. Never trust any story he is selling.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member