Kinzinger’s Epic Tantrum: Cries Over ICE Defending Themselves Against an Armed, Car-Smashing Lunatic

Adam Kinzinger is whining again. This time he is mad ICE officials defended themselves against a woman with a semi-automatic weapon and vehicles being used to ram them. Seems like they had a right to fire off some shots, but not according to A-dumb.

News today that ICE shot a woman is chilling. The videos online show that there are some abusive, masked thugs masquerading as law enforcement.



Nobody deserves this. The courts need to step in. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 5, 2025

Those masked abusive thugs are employees of the government and they are doing their jobs

The short man syndrome is out of control.

No shock that Kinzinger is running cover for actual domestic terrorists who tried to murder federal agents.



If we were a serious society he’d be in a cage. https://t.co/klECAuqdGf — Right Wing Zoomer (@DavidRWZoomer) October 5, 2025

Amazing Adam Kinzinger used to be in the military and now he talks like this.

You left out that the woman was armed and part of a caravan trying to block the ICE vehicle. https://t.co/pcLH1Z75NT — Gabriel Fontana (@ByGabriel327) October 5, 2025

Well, Adam is a liar so ...

Adam is a terror simp now. Color me shocked. https://t.co/ngwRulNGhh — Pete Lethal (@PeteMitch311) October 5, 2025

After she used her vehicle as a weapon oh and don't forget that part of her having a gun🙄

Innocent my A$$ https://t.co/brEtSehogL — lilredboat (@eggle33218) October 5, 2025

There was nothing innocent about it..

The American government implemented the laws, the states approved the laws and provided law enforcement agencies. These groups with assistance of court orders gave these people authority to enforce our laws.

They aren’t masked thugs, they are our family members and friends. https://t.co/FX3BhdtmSq — Paine in the mass (@TMaher13) October 5, 2025

Rhetoric like Adam's will get people hurt. People who work hard to keep America secure and want to go home safely.

Kinzinger is drunk posting again 👇👇 https://t.co/Av6XihRFJc — Carl Williams #LibtardsCantHandleTheTruth (@CarlTruth1959) October 5, 2025

Maybe don’t assault federal agents while they’re protecting Americans then.



They showed incredible restraint only shooting one of them. pic.twitter.com/u4DOFpgO6m — Dark_Horse_Forum (@forum_horse) October 5, 2025

Facts. Don't ram your car or block LE and you have a better chance of not being shot. pic.twitter.com/CjZqnZHpX2 — ChaiCrimes (@ChaiCrime) October 5, 2025

The facts get in the way of Adam pretending like Donald Trump is literally Satan.

A woman whose accomplices had rammed and blocked ICE in with 10 vehicles, and who was brandishing a semi-automatic weapon at them after making threats to shoot them? That woman? Sorry, that is insurrection and threatening officers and can totally be responded to with lethal… — KnowYourTowel (@knowyourtowel) October 5, 2025

America’s BIGGEST LOSER weighs in and of course selectively leaves out the details that the lady shot was carrying a gun. — GabbyGirl 🐶 (@GabbyGirl0409) October 5, 2025

Adam is not an honest broker. Never trust any story he is selling.

