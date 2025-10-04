Zohran Mamdani: DSA’s Puppet Mayor-in-Waiting, Ready to Dance to Their Radical Tune

Maybe Zohran Mamdani won't admit it, but the 'Democratic Socialists of America' will admit it for him. He will do their bidding.

Red alert: Mamdani expected to follow will of radical-left DSA if elected, group’s leaders boast at meeting attended by Post https://t.co/0yK61WmqE7 pic.twitter.com/CauZgBnkoq — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2025

The Democratic Socialists of America expect Zohran Mamdani to be a party apparatchik who will strictly adhere to their radical agenda, power-hungry members of its NYC chapter declared at a meeting attended by The Post this week. The standing-room-only event, “NYC DSA 101,” at the chapter’s tiny outpost on the Lower East Side, offered a rare glimpse of NYC DSA’s tight grip on its candidates, with leaders boasting of a “symbiotic” relationship that continues long after election night. “Our endorsed candidates are expected to follow the will of the membership,” said Darren Goldner, a chapter leader who hosted the session. “We work very closely with Zohran,” he said. “A lot of Zohran staff are DSA members and leaders.” DSA’s army of volunteers were crucial to Mamdani’s meteoric rise from dark-horse mayoral candidate to landslide Democratic nominee – and the pivotal support means the DSA will guide his policy decisions if he’s elected, leaders indicated. “Zohran running for mayor would not have happened without the DSA,” said Goldner. “He planned and built his run as a DSA campaign. And he was not going to run without the DSA.” “We weren’t even planning to run someone for mayor,” he added, answering a question whether it was Mamdani who came to the DSA seeking an endorsement – or the other way around.

Basically, they are saying they made Mamdani and he will do what they say.

This is honestly the main reason I am not voting for Zohran Mamdani. I think once elected, he will go with what the DSA wants. https://t.co/Q43De2QBAU — Justin Allen🍁🍂🎃👻⚾️🏈🏒🗳 (@JAllen_NYC) October 4, 2025

Of course he will.

New York City is screwed. Those who can will flee this socialist/communist infection. The money will quickly run out to pay for all the promises the Commie Mamdani has made but can never keep. This is a well-traveled road that always fails. https://t.co/KE8g2TYlkK — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) October 4, 2025

It's not looking good.

This should be a @nytimes story (they have the resources to send someone to this kind of meeting & there’s a ton of news value/questions that should be answered here) but instead be prepared to read 4 more stories about @ZohranKMamdani’s love of food and favorite comic books https://t.co/Ronk0NhhPW — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 4, 2025

If they sent someone to cover this, the people of NYC might get an accurate (and scary) picture of Mamdani and they don't want that.

Don’t do it New York https://t.co/1jDAJa1CtA — Port Politics (@PortPolitics1) October 4, 2025

Make no mistake — Zohran Mamdani & his Democratic Socialists party have no intention of moderation on their radical, divisive issues.



“Our endorsed candidates are expected to follow the will of the membership… We’re getting more power!” https://t.co/OiAs3pYuYB — Jean (@queens_parents) October 4, 2025

Oh, once he is in office, he will do nothing but get much much worse.

