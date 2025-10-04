SICK: VA State Senators Vouch for AG Candidate Who Posted Execution Fantasy of...
Zohran Mamdani: DSA’s Puppet Mayor-in-Waiting, Ready to Dance to Their Radical Tune

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Maybe Zohran Mamdani won't admit it, but the 'Democratic Socialists of America' will admit it for him. He will do their bidding. 

The Democratic Socialists of America expect Zohran Mamdani to be a party apparatchik who will strictly adhere to their radical agenda, power-hungry members of its NYC chapter declared at a meeting attended by The Post this week.

The standing-room-only event, “NYC DSA 101,” at the chapter’s tiny outpost on the Lower East Side, offered a rare glimpse of NYC DSA’s tight grip on its candidates, with leaders boasting of a “symbiotic” relationship that continues long after election night.

“Our endorsed candidates are expected to follow the will of the membership,” said Darren Goldner, a chapter leader who hosted the session. “We work very closely with Zohran,” he said. “A lot of Zohran staff are DSA members and leaders.” DSA’s army of volunteers were crucial to Mamdani’s meteoric rise from dark-horse mayoral candidate to landslide Democratic nominee – and the pivotal support means the DSA will guide his policy decisions if he’s elected, leaders indicated. 

“Zohran running for mayor would not have happened without the DSA,” said Goldner. “He planned and built his run as a DSA campaign. And he was not going to run without the DSA.”

“We weren’t even planning to run someone for mayor,” he added, answering a question whether it was Mamdani who came to the DSA seeking an endorsement – or the other way around.

Basically, they are saying they made Mamdani and he will do what they say. 

Of course he will.

It's not looking good.

If they sent someone to cover this, the people of NYC might get an accurate (and scary) picture of Mamdani and they don't want that. 

Oh, once he is in office, he will do nothing but get much much worse. 

