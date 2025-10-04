Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues

Twitchy favorite 'Sunnyright' noticed the usual Twitter scolds were oddly quiet about the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia wishing death on the kids of Republican colleagues. Now, if a Republican were to text such a thing, the usual suspects would have PLENTY to say. David French has made a career of lecturing conservatives every Sunday, after all. But, when a Democrat behaves in such a heinous manner?

I haven't checked but I can only imagine that the Sarah Longwell/Tim Miller/David French/SE Cupp caucus are ALL OVER the psycho Democratic nominee fantasizing about murdering children over politics, right?



Because Norms and Decency and Democracy.



Right? — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 4, 2025

Maybe Tim was out purchasing a new strand of pearls or something.

Priorities, right? Kash Patel's socks are infinitely more important than a Democratic politician wishing death on some kids.

Nah, French is mad we sent some narco-terrorists to meet their maker though. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) October 4, 2025

His column this week will be about how Jesus would let drug dealers kill teenagers and terrorize other countries because that's Christian behavior.

People should tweet them and ask them about it.

French is currently pounding away at his upcoming magnum opus, "The Conservative Case for Fantasizing About Killing the Children of Conservatives," even as we speak. — Ward Bond: "I Have a Note from My Mother." (@RamonesKafir) October 4, 2025

It's what Jesus would do or something like that.

No they're all posting this picture and whining about it on BlueSky. Funny how the Jay Jones story confirms the very thing they're mad at Trump for posting. pic.twitter.com/HOXKNtbujG — bird cheat (@birdcheat) October 4, 2025

Glad they're focused on the important things.

They're not threatening and committing violence because their opponents are fascists. They're calling their opponents fascists so that they can threaten and commit violence against them. — Bruce Thompson51 (@BruceThompson51) October 4, 2025

By painting their foes as monsters, they strip them of humanity, paving the way for the public to cheer their harm or demise—pure evil.

Waiting for The Atlantic think pieces about how Jay Jones has a point about how Republicans are Ackshually fascist breeders… — ETB (@ETB_BN) October 4, 2025

Don’t hold your breath on that one. — Marc (@Marcstout2) October 4, 2025

They’ll talk about anything but this lol — SGreen1117340 (@sgreen1117340) October 4, 2025

Any other topic will do.

