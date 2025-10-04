John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Twitchy favorite 'Sunnyright' noticed the usual Twitter scolds were oddly quiet about the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia wishing death on the kids of Republican colleagues. Now, if a Republican were to text such a thing, the usual suspects would have PLENTY to say. David French has made a career of lecturing conservatives every Sunday, after all. But, when a Democrat behaves in such a heinous manner? 

Maybe Tim was out purchasing a new strand of pearls or something.

Priorities, right? Kash Patel's socks are infinitely more important than a Democratic politician wishing death on some kids.

His column this week will be about how Jesus would let drug dealers kill teenagers and terrorize other countries because that's Christian behavior. 

People should tweet them and ask them about it. 

It's what Jesus would do or something like that.

Glad they're focused on the important things.

By painting their foes as monsters, they strip them of humanity, paving the way for the public to cheer their harm or demise—pure evil.

Any other topic will do.

