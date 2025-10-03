Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug Self-Appointed Expertise

Chelsea Clinton is now a 'doctor' and apparently has appointed herself an expert to debunk health myths. Isn't America lucky?

It appears that the "doctor is in." Oh Joy! Chelsea Clinton is starting a new healthcare and health fact checking podcast. It appears she will debunk vaccine skeptics, raw milk and fluoride! Aren't we lucky!? pic.twitter.com/rdlGLVhODj — Dr Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT) October 2, 2025

How did we ever exist without baby Clinton to tell us how to live.

Since her taxpayer USAID money dried up, she's trying to pretend she has a real job? Where do these folks get the nerve? https://t.co/ZSFrE9Ilm7 — TruthTrekn (@TreknTruth67196) October 3, 2025

Like her parents before her, she is full of nerve.

Remind me of where she went to med school? ...Or where her peer reviewed publications are? That said, the facts are not affected by any person's individual opinions about the facts. Make no mistake, this is a silly arrogant little girl. https://t.co/pd4629z8HF — HRH King Edward Yellow (@HRH_Ted) October 3, 2025

She just thinks she is better than everyone else.

Oh Good Grief, such Grift! https://t.co/b9X6bfDFwB — Nelson Langub (@NDLangub) October 3, 2025

Fact check: true.

Anyone listening to the PhD in history about vaccines and fluoride deserves what they receive https://t.co/Q4dNTwb13a — PETER IS A SCIENCE (@ReasonablePete) October 3, 2025

She needs to tell the truth about the billions stolen from Haiti donations to pay for her wedding. Let’s start with that @ChelseaClinton https://t.co/Nuy66KtMhC pic.twitter.com/XW35aRuaNn — ILoveAmerica1776 (@america1776_i) October 3, 2025

Chelsea explaining and fact-checking her parents claims about the money they have grifted would be chef's kiss.

She’s trying to take after Bill Gates, not a Dr. but acts like a doctor https://t.co/00DqPqYnpf — Loretta (@Lorettamomma60) October 3, 2025

The only one tuning into this will be CNN so they can push out the propaganda https://t.co/DNIcjzGcNv — Leland Stillman, MD (@StillmanMD) October 3, 2025

She'll just be pushing out the latest Leftist talking points. She is just as much a politician as her parents.

There’s a new food and health propagandist in town and her name is Chelsea. Who’s excited? Big Food and Big Pharma? Major healthcare lobbyists? https://t.co/B7shjo04sy — Judy Ault (@judyprgirl) October 3, 2025

Pay back the $100 million you stole from the NGO you fraud. https://t.co/UnGHlyFiBE — Warrior (@Warrior98751776) October 3, 2025

those little Clintons from Arkansas really think alot of themselves. https://t.co/YIcEVZG9tz — Phoebie Jax (@PhoebieJax) October 3, 2025

They really do.

By the look of "Dr" Clinton, I assume she'll also be debunking orthodontics. https://t.co/rUDfy3PCJE — Infinite Spiderweb 💜 (@spiderweb945) October 3, 2025

With all the money her parents laundered from here and there, one would think she could have had braces.

I must have missed it. When did Chelsea attend medical school? — B Corb (@BCorb79) October 2, 2025

The fifth of never.

I think she needs a co-host. Former head of vaccines at the CDC, Pentagram loving Dr. Demetre Daskalakis aka Dr. DiscoLights is available. pic.twitter.com/GS1XhkiD2F — Dr. Tau Braun (@drtaubraun) October 3, 2025

What a duo that would be.

