Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug Self-Appointed Expertise

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Chelsea Clinton is now a 'doctor' and apparently has appointed herself an expert to debunk health myths. Isn't America lucky?

How did we ever exist without baby Clinton to tell us how to live.

Like her parents before her, she is full of nerve.

She just thinks she is better than everyone else.

Fact check: true.

JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Doug P.
Chelsea explaining and fact-checking her parents claims about the money they have grifted would be chef's kiss. 

She'll just be pushing out the latest Leftist talking points. She is just as much a politician as her parents. 

They really do.

With all the money her parents laundered from here and there, one would think she could have had braces. 

The fifth of never. 

What a duo that would be. 

