Joe Walsh’s Hypocritical Flip: From Tea Party Star to Lying ‘Never Trump’ Twitter Troll on the Shutdown

Joe Walsh has changed quite a bit about himself over the years. He went from a 'Tea Party' conservative to a 'Never Trump' wacko and spends his days scolding conservatives on Twitter. No word on if he started paying his child support or not.

Advertisement

So…let me see if I have this right. The federal government is gonna shut down in 30hrs, and the party that controls the ENTIRE federal government is trying to blame the party that controls NONE of the federal government for the looming shutdown? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 29, 2025

You are correct. The People of the United States gave control of both houses of Congress and the presidency to Republicans. The Democrat minority is using the power of the filibuster to subvert the will of the People. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 30, 2025

That was lots of big words for Joe.

Pay attention. The people that keep using this argument ARE in fact smarter than this. They know what a budget takes. And they know when all the republicans vote yes and none of the Dems do, it’s on the Dems.



The only thing the left has is lies. https://t.co/bQuqLaJDMp — Komrade (@komrade1776) September 30, 2025

Joe is very good at lying.

Joe Walsh arguing for the GOP to eliminate 60 vote budget requirement, I guess. 🤡 https://t.co/Sqq96qtMHB — Equality 7-2521 🗑️ (@Prometheus_Ego) September 30, 2025

If he insists.

Imagine being so stupid you don't understand how voting works in the Democratic legislative process https://t.co/UIIjUQwWSj — Paul Covit (@PCovit51580) September 30, 2025

It’s no surprise that you don’t understand politics, that’s why your political career was nothing but abject failure. https://t.co/ODg8fx6iK4 — Far Right Latino Appreciator (@isengrimm3) September 30, 2025

Fair point.

A former Congressman pretending he doesn't understand that the Senate requires 60 votes to pass this.



He is a willful liar and a fraud. Actions like this should never be forgotten. I'm glad he's out. https://t.co/dIHJvSUPEU — Michael Cromwell (@MCromwell1976) September 30, 2025

If voters grant the Republicans a 60 seat majority, then they can blame the GOP for the shutdown.

Come on now Mr. Walsh. How can you say this? If it is a true statement logically it will not happen. So, the democrats do have the power to shut down the government. You need to take a refresher course from your Joseph Goebbels School of Propaganda. https://t.co/T2cJHaOedM — DogMan (@Terr12280Daniel) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

He knows he is lying. He's just hoping his silly followers don't know he's lying.

You know, they used to teach how government works in school but, I guess not these days anymore.



I guess that's why people like you can make such ignorant statements. https://t.co/PMtnGzta9Z — Paul La Capria (@Paul_La_Capria) September 30, 2025

I think one of the things that frustrates Americans and leads to the current partisan rancor is this type of post, which seems relatively innocuous. @WalshFreedom served in Congress--he knows that the budget bill cannot pass if Democrats filibuster it. Instead of making a case… https://t.co/6p4a91Ur19 — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) September 30, 2025

This is what the Democrats do. They intentionally divide the populace and build bad will. It's disgusting policy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.