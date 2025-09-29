Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence in America

Don Lemon is once again proving CNN made a great decision parting ways with him.

Lemon: "White men, something deep in you is broken. You guys believe that vioIence is the answer." pic.twitter.com/PZZnjv10nf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

White men are the problem, huh? That's interesting.

Sweeping generalizations are the antithesis of rational thought.



Discuss. https://t.co/mdU5vSbcef — Warhol (@wildcardwarhol) September 29, 2025

Who’s going to tell him?



I mean … math is hard and stuff … but is he that dumb? https://t.co/rKM2r20KOx — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) September 29, 2025

He just might be that dumb.

Not broken. We don’t want violence, but we won’t shy away from it if it means protecting life, family, or freedom. There’s a difference between seeking conflict and being willing to stand up when it finds you. https://t.co/rrTHOYdfYR — RebelRouser79 (@RRouser79) September 29, 2025

That should be the policy of all men.

He said it with a straight face…. https://t.co/oUO7klUMN9 — The Canadian Republican (@CanuckHavoc) September 29, 2025

Actually, he's gay so his face is probably also not straight.

I agree with Don Lemon. Please tell us why violence is the answer for these white men 👇 https://t.co/94JXibNkeL pic.twitter.com/LjErvkO0n3 — Marann Moore 𝕏 (@Moore1Marann) September 29, 2025

Leftism has infected their brains.

The democrat media apparatus is one giant race bait by a bunch of pretentious coastal elites.



None of them would last 10 minutes in Gary, IN peddling this nonsense.



Poor doesn't know one color or race here, so who's buying the nonsense they're pushing? https://t.co/7Ojspd9Q2R — Nathan Reeder (@PropertyMan219) September 29, 2025

Don Lemon’s partner is a White Man https://t.co/ZgudjaayxQ — Kemba (@kembageorge) September 29, 2025

Same with Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and AOC. All hate white men, but chose white men as their intimate partners.

Something inside YOU is broken. That is a vile, poisonous accusation which you know is false. https://t.co/9qY3wvHo5j — RuthWilliams1 (@DameMiriam) September 29, 2025

Pedaling this racism on the daily https://t.co/njXeynpsdz — KathleenAnn (@MissKathleeen) September 29, 2025

Do I need to repost this with the BLM burning cars and rioting the streets to help this Lemon dude realize it’s not the color of your skin? Who’s the racist now? https://t.co/exmsGgN9Qs — Keith (aka Boomer) ✝️🇺🇸 (@StealerzDad) September 29, 2025

It's almost like Leftism is the larger problem.

Guys he did the thing.



He forgot to factor in per capita. https://t.co/B1A88hv6Om pic.twitter.com/91todWCpjS — 𝔑𝔬𝔠𝔱𝔲𝔞 (@NoctuaAuratus) September 29, 2025

The lack of self-awareness here actually left me speechless https://t.co/xBSmlzn32S — Normal Man Online (@EvilModeEngaged) September 29, 2025

Is don lemon the most useless person on planet earth? https://t.co/GYp45dypLr — George Washington (@GeorgeWash_8282) September 29, 2025

If he's not, it's a tight race.

Bro does not have two brain cells to rub together and it shows https://t.co/vkEDxoZRH8 — Trodden 🐍🚁 (@rattlechopper) September 29, 2025

Perhaps he should ask his *white* husband the same question? pic.twitter.com/wOtCyl22iG — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 29, 2025

That's a great idea!

