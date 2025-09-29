As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence in America

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 29, 2025
Don Lemon Show

Don Lemon is once again proving CNN made a great decision parting ways with him. 

White men are the problem, huh? That's interesting. 

He just might be that dumb. 

That should be the policy of all men. 

Actually, he's gay so his face is probably also not straight. 

Leftism has infected their brains. 

Same with Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and AOC. All hate white men, but chose white men as their intimate partners. 

It's almost like Leftism is the larger problem. 

If he's not, it's a tight race. 

That's a great idea!

