Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence in America

Don Lemon is once again proving CNN made a great decision parting ways with him.
Lemon: "White men, something deep in you is broken. You guys believe that vioIence is the answer." pic.twitter.com/PZZnjv10nf— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025
White men are the problem, huh? That's interesting.
Sweeping generalizations are the antithesis of rational thought.— Warhol (@wildcardwarhol) September 29, 2025
Discuss. https://t.co/mdU5vSbcef
Who’s going to tell him?— Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) September 29, 2025
I mean … math is hard and stuff … but is he that dumb? https://t.co/rKM2r20KOx
He just might be that dumb.
Not broken. We don’t want violence, but we won’t shy away from it if it means protecting life, family, or freedom. There’s a difference between seeking conflict and being willing to stand up when it finds you. https://t.co/rrTHOYdfYR— RebelRouser79 (@RRouser79) September 29, 2025
That should be the policy of all men.
He said it with a straight face…. https://t.co/oUO7klUMN9— The Canadian Republican (@CanuckHavoc) September 29, 2025
Actually, he's gay so his face is probably also not straight.
I agree with Don Lemon. Please tell us why violence is the answer for these white men 👇 https://t.co/94JXibNkeL pic.twitter.com/LjErvkO0n3— Marann Moore 𝕏 (@Moore1Marann) September 29, 2025
Leftism has infected their brains.
Recommended
The democrat media apparatus is one giant race bait by a bunch of pretentious coastal elites.— Nathan Reeder (@PropertyMan219) September 29, 2025
None of them would last 10 minutes in Gary, IN peddling this nonsense.
Poor doesn't know one color or race here, so who's buying the nonsense they're pushing? https://t.co/7Ojspd9Q2R
Don Lemon’s partner is a White Man https://t.co/ZgudjaayxQ— Kemba (@kembageorge) September 29, 2025
Same with Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and AOC. All hate white men, but chose white men as their intimate partners.
Something inside YOU is broken. That is a vile, poisonous accusation which you know is false. https://t.co/9qY3wvHo5j— RuthWilliams1 (@DameMiriam) September 29, 2025
Pedaling this racism on the daily https://t.co/njXeynpsdz— KathleenAnn (@MissKathleeen) September 29, 2025
Do I need to repost this with the BLM burning cars and rioting the streets to help this Lemon dude realize it’s not the color of your skin? Who’s the racist now? https://t.co/exmsGgN9Qs— Keith (aka Boomer) ✝️🇺🇸 (@StealerzDad) September 29, 2025
It's almost like Leftism is the larger problem.
Guys he did the thing.— 𝔑𝔬𝔠𝔱𝔲𝔞 (@NoctuaAuratus) September 29, 2025
He forgot to factor in per capita. https://t.co/B1A88hv6Om pic.twitter.com/91todWCpjS
The lack of self-awareness here actually left me speechless https://t.co/xBSmlzn32S— Normal Man Online (@EvilModeEngaged) September 29, 2025
Is don lemon the most useless person on planet earth? https://t.co/GYp45dypLr— George Washington (@GeorgeWash_8282) September 29, 2025
If he's not, it's a tight race.
Bro does not have two brain cells to rub together and it shows https://t.co/vkEDxoZRH8— Trodden 🐍🚁 (@rattlechopper) September 29, 2025
Perhaps he should ask his *white* husband the same question? pic.twitter.com/wOtCyl22iG— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 29, 2025
That's a great idea!
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member