Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
VIP
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump...
Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He...
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on...
Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE...
The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'
BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From...
Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism
Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was...

Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from Your Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

In case you thought there might be some redeeming quality about Teacher's Unions, this article will disabuse you of that notion. 

Advertisement

Apparently, what Teacher's Union's Presidents do is lie.

Apparently, he isn't quite so mouthy when challenged on his lies.

Just the kind of guy Americans should want around kids.

Which is kind of shocking because he hardly looks like the athletic type. 

Recommended

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
Advertisement

To be fair, he does have 'moobs' so that is a helpful clarification in this one case. 

Lots of horrible people in education making over six figures these days. 

But, conservatives are the fascists or something. 

It's called projection. 

Advertisement

Surely, his Superintendent would love to know about Coach Nicodemo's outside social media activities. 

Because he's a Leftist and that's what they do. 

All that needs to be said.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a Lightsaber to Abi 'Rage' Spanberger
Grateful Calvin
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT Sam J.
Advertisement