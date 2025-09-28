Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from Your Kids

In case you thought there might be some redeeming quality about Teacher's Unions, this article will disabuse you of that notion.

This teachers union president wearing a trans pendant said the shooter "wasn't a radical left warrior. It wasn't a person of color. It wasn't a transgender person."



He said it was "fascism" for "MAGA leadership" to post about the shooter.



"This is what fascists do." pic.twitter.com/27XmG6BlvF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently, what Teacher's Union's Presidents do is lie.

He just locked his X and Instagram accounts (@coachNicodemo). pic.twitter.com/NnKBGpG60a — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Apparently, he isn't quite so mouthy when challenged on his lies.

In a separate post shared on both his X and Instagram accounts, Anthony Nicodemo said "Conservatives want to kill trans kids." pic.twitter.com/9Ud7YN8kJS — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Just the kind of guy Americans should want around kids.

Which is kind of shocking because he hardly looks like the athletic type.

This teachers union president wearing a trans flag at school is super giddy about his new classroom poster advertising Randi Weingarten’s book calling conservatives "Fascists." pic.twitter.com/fCLJlKrL6u — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

He uses "he/him/his" pronouns. pic.twitter.com/rp6riJrbYv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 27, 2025

To be fair, he does have 'moobs' so that is a helpful clarification in this one case.

This public school coach made $140,984 in 2023 and said "Conservatives want to kill trans kids." pic.twitter.com/qewGfhL0lC — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

Lots of horrible people in education making over six figures these days.

The alleged shooter reportedly engraved his bullet casing with "Hey fascist! Catch!" https://t.co/LUroQ8J9Gd — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2025

But, conservatives are the fascists or something.

Yes this is what fascists do, they cover up and don’t want you to talk about facts cause they always make them look bad.



And this isn’t directed at Corey for those low IQ that couldn’t tell, it’s directed at the groomer. https://t.co/4neumgzWWt — N3CK (@N3CK__) September 28, 2025

It's called projection.

Advertisement

Surely, his Superintendent would love to know about Coach Nicodemo's outside social media activities.

Because he's a Leftist and that's what they do.

Teachers union is a Communist organization. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 27, 2025

All that needs to be said.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.