Imaginary Fiends? MSNBC's Democrats Continue Pushing the Absurd Notion That Antifa Isn't R...
'Lake ... BIG Lake': Anti-ICE AWFL Becomes a U-Boat Commander After Leaving Her...
Mom's Alarm: Des Moines Superintendent's Moves and Lies Echo My Past Fight
Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon...
Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof's Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa...
Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks...
'That's a Revelation!' Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponize...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going...
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...

Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 28, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, it was the President of Colombia and now it's people from the Mexican consulate. Apparently, lots of folks are confused about how to be guests in America and need a quick refresher.

This is what happens when America lost all respect of all the surrounding countries over the last few years. They think they can come in and spit in the faces of American law enforcement and our laws. 

Why?

They are intentionally humiliating America at this point. 

It's because there are no consequences. 

Unless America starts getting serious about cracking down on this kind of nonsense, it is not going to stop. 

Let's hope so.

Mexico also loves when their citizens come to America and work under the table, send the cash back to their country and stimulates their economy while not paying taxes in America. Then, American emergency rooms take care of their health care needs. It's a win-win for everyone except the American taxpayer. 

Hopefully, Secretary Rubio will help them with that as soon as possible.

Dealing with Leftists is bad enough. America doesn't need the extra problem of rogue consulate employees.

