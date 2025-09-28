Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat

Yesterday, it was the President of Colombia and now it's people from the Mexican consulate. Apparently, lots of folks are confused about how to be guests in America and need a quick refresher.
📍Broadview ICE Facility— Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) September 28, 2025
Members of the Mexican Consulate have arrived and are attempting to get agents attention - skirmishes are breaking out as a group of about 40 heckle and shout at officials pic.twitter.com/kid0JImajC
MORE: pic.twitter.com/nYqO3YewCb— Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) September 28, 2025
This is what happens when America lost all respect of all the surrounding countries over the last few years. They think they can come in and spit in the faces of American law enforcement and our laws.
They have been let inside pic.twitter.com/PJdOWwIMTS— Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) September 28, 2025
Why?
Unbelievable!— Mazey (@Mazey16321255) September 28, 2025
We don’t need a Mexican Consulate on
US soil, we share a border for crying out loud.
Go on, get home! SCAT!!! https://t.co/3fN7w3hJqs
This is just wild….. https://t.co/VeOwtX8VFi— Texas Belle (@justbelle1375) September 28, 2025
They are intentionally humiliating America at this point.
That’s weird. They don’t have anything better to do?— Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) September 28, 2025
Federal law enforcement operations are non-negotiable - foreign diplomats interfering with ICE's lawful duties undermines sovereignty. The Broadview facility processes criminal violators under federal warrants, per Title 8 authority. While diplomatic personnel have immunity,…— DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) September 28, 2025
Recommended
So foreign officials are coming to our country, with foreign flags and harassing our countrymen? How is this allowed?— JCKnight03 (@JCKnight03) September 28, 2025
It's because there are no consequences.
Mexican here so just deport them. Next question.— Danko (@AirDankoo) September 28, 2025
Unless America starts getting serious about cracking down on this kind of nonsense, it is not going to stop.
Shut down the consulate, raze it and send the commie clowns home.— Ebersmoll 🇺🇸 (@50mmFR) September 28, 2025
Marco Rubio's going to intervene. Go ahead and revoke their visas. Just go ahead and let the ICE agents go out there and pick them up.— Jonathan Frye (@Jonathafrye) September 28, 2025
Let's hope so.
Mexico makes a lot of money off Illegal immigrants.— Star Spangled Devil (@StarSpangledDVL) September 28, 2025
Doesn't surprise me.
Mexico also loves when their citizens come to America and work under the table, send the cash back to their country and stimulates their economy while not paying taxes in America. Then, American emergency rooms take care of their health care needs. It's a win-win for everyone except the American taxpayer.
And those members should now be expelled from the country— 𝖓𝖚𝖑𝖑 𝖛𝖔𝖎𝖉 (@FireForEffect2) September 28, 2025
That will not end well for them .. they must wanna go home pretty badly— Shelby7124 (@retmxchief2016) September 28, 2025
Hopefully, Secretary Rubio will help them with that as soon as possible.
Foreign officials harassing our agents proves border security must be stronger.— The Rising Shadow (@TheRisingShadow) September 28, 2025
Dealing with Leftists is bad enough. America doesn't need the extra problem of rogue consulate employees.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member