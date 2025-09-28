Mexican Diplomats Disrupt ICE Operations: A Lesson in Respecting U.S. Sovereignty Needed Stat

Yesterday, it was the President of Colombia and now it's people from the Mexican consulate. Apparently, lots of folks are confused about how to be guests in America and need a quick refresher.

📍Broadview ICE Facility



Members of the Mexican Consulate have arrived and are attempting to get agents attention - skirmishes are breaking out as a group of about 40 heckle and shout at officials pic.twitter.com/kid0JImajC — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) September 28, 2025

This is what happens when America lost all respect of all the surrounding countries over the last few years. They think they can come in and spit in the faces of American law enforcement and our laws.

They have been let inside pic.twitter.com/PJdOWwIMTS — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) September 28, 2025

Why?

Unbelievable!

We don’t need a Mexican Consulate on

US soil, we share a border for crying out loud.

Go on, get home! SCAT!!! https://t.co/3fN7w3hJqs — Mazey (@Mazey16321255) September 28, 2025

This is just wild….. https://t.co/VeOwtX8VFi — Texas Belle (@justbelle1375) September 28, 2025

They are intentionally humiliating America at this point.

That’s weird. They don’t have anything better to do? — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) September 28, 2025

Federal law enforcement operations are non-negotiable - foreign diplomats interfering with ICE's lawful duties undermines sovereignty. The Broadview facility processes criminal violators under federal warrants, per Title 8 authority. While diplomatic personnel have immunity,… — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) September 28, 2025

So foreign officials are coming to our country, with foreign flags and harassing our countrymen? How is this allowed? — JCKnight03 (@JCKnight03) September 28, 2025

It's because there are no consequences.

Mexican here so just deport them. Next question. — Danko (@AirDankoo) September 28, 2025

Unless America starts getting serious about cracking down on this kind of nonsense, it is not going to stop.

Shut down the consulate, raze it and send the commie clowns home. — Ebersmoll 🇺🇸 (@50mmFR) September 28, 2025

Marco Rubio's going to intervene. Go ahead and revoke their visas. Just go ahead and let the ICE agents go out there and pick them up. — Jonathan Frye (@Jonathafrye) September 28, 2025

Let's hope so.

Mexico makes a lot of money off Illegal immigrants.



Doesn't surprise me. — Star Spangled Devil (@StarSpangledDVL) September 28, 2025

Mexico also loves when their citizens come to America and work under the table, send the cash back to their country and stimulates their economy while not paying taxes in America. Then, American emergency rooms take care of their health care needs. It's a win-win for everyone except the American taxpayer.

And those members should now be expelled from the country — 𝖓𝖚𝖑𝖑 𝖛𝖔𝖎𝖉 (@FireForEffect2) September 28, 2025

That will not end well for them .. they must wanna go home pretty badly — Shelby7124 (@retmxchief2016) September 28, 2025

Hopefully, Secretary Rubio will help them with that as soon as possible.

Foreign officials harassing our agents proves border security must be stronger. — The Rising Shadow (@TheRisingShadow) September 28, 2025

Dealing with Leftists is bad enough. America doesn't need the extra problem of rogue consulate employees.

