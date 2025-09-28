Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'

Brewing Hate: Maine Café Owner's Vile Bumper Sticker Gets a Bitter Roast

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Sometimes, nasty people get exposed and this is one of those times.

Wow! It seems like it would be bad for business to make half of your potential customers mad but apparently Susanna/Ray doesn't want the business of conservatives. Noted. 

That's the breaks when you wish assassinations on innocent people.

Today, they are finding out conservatives are fed up. 

It feels like they just keep amping up the hate and nonsense. 

These people are so mad they can't win an election. 

It's getting very serious. 

Basically. She is wishing death on her fellow citizens. 

They don't actually yearn for it. They want to stir up the unstable in their party and have them do the dirty work.

Conservatives must remain happy warriors.

