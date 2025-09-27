Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hi...
VIP
Chuck Todd Calls ICE Agents ‘Jackbooted Thugs’ While Claiming Everyone Needs to Tone...
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan...
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportatio...
As-Yet Unindicted John Brennan Earns 'Dem Projection of the Day' Honors for This...
VIP
Stand With ICE: Defending Our Border Heroes Against Leftist Attacks and Betrayal
Lady ‘Gaga’: Kamala Harris Claims Her 2024 Rallies Featured Crowd-Surfing Babies - Megyn...
Video of ICE Agents Protecting Detainees During Shooting Destroys Dems' Gestapo and Nazi...
Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning R...
Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong
Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and...
Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s...
Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpat...
Biden’s Border Blunder: Texas Coach Shooters Get VIP Pass to Pop Shots at...

Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Officially Upside Down

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 27, 2025
Meme

The world is really upside down.

Advertisement

So, a criminal assaulted an ICE agent. The FBI asked the 'Community Safety Director' for the name of the antifa militant. The Safety Director did the right thing and provided the name to the FBI. Then, said Safety Director lost their job for helping the FBI with their investigation. 

Sounds like a plan.

They certainly have a terrible set of priorities. 

Recommended

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Advertisement

The public deserves to know that number. 

Apparently, the Community they are interested in protecting is Leftist terrorists. 

Clearly their motto is 'snitches lose their jobs'. 

Advertisement

American taxpayers pay for these places with seriously screwed up priorities. 

Sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportation
justmindy
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan has Exhausted All Appeals
Eric V.
Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning Receipts
justmindy
As-Yet Unindicted John Brennan Earns 'Dem Projection of the Day' Honors for This Slam on Trump
Doug P.
Lady ‘Gaga’: Kamala Harris Claims Her 2024 Rallies Featured Crowd-Surfing Babies - Megyn Kelly Reacts
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret justmindy
Advertisement