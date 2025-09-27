Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Officially Upside Down

The world is really upside down.

BREAKING: Reed College has officially terminated its Community Safety Director for giving the identity of Portland Antifa militant Robert Jacob Hoopes to an FBI agent.



Hoopes was arrested by the FBI for violently assaulting an ICE agent and launching several other attacks at the… https://t.co/fgBjPGY62y pic.twitter.com/DDSEE9VCf6 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 26, 2025

Advertisement

So, a criminal assaulted an ICE agent. The FBI asked the 'Community Safety Director' for the name of the antifa militant. The Safety Director did the right thing and provided the name to the FBI. Then, said Safety Director lost their job for helping the FBI with their investigation.

If radical Reed College supports violence against law enforcement, then perhaps their tax-exempt status should be revoked. https://t.co/OuN7eEPvUH — Richard M (@rlmcca) September 27, 2025

Sounds like a plan.

They certainly have a terrible set of priorities.

🤦🏻‍♀️ I see a loss of funding in the future for #reedcollege https://t.co/hMzacECkS0 — alexander (@52York) September 27, 2025

The public deserves to know that number.

They must have a different definition of "Community Safety" than I do. https://t.co/ZEc3uJk5LC — Gray By Nature 🇺🇸 (@graybynature) September 27, 2025

Apparently, the Community they are interested in protecting is Leftist terrorists.

Wow...Oregon is so messed up. 🥴 https://t.co/jkVQbbNOuv — Steven Jerry Chapin (@Wrygryn) September 27, 2025

@AAGDhillon I think her civil rights have been violated… All she did was point them in the direction of a criminal. Had she not she could’ve been arrested for eating in a bedding. I think this is wrongful termination. https://t.co/I1i6NkKgs5 — Val (@lavacrab13) September 27, 2025

Reed College isn't a college, its a training camp for terrorism. https://t.co/3P248E9xG1 — NotUnclePepeloni (@NotUnclPepeloni) September 27, 2025

Clearly their motto is 'snitches lose their jobs'.

Great, that means he can give the rest of antifa's info to the FBI. 💅🏻 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 26, 2025

This is like the public library that fired a librarian for reporting to the police the crime of a male patron viewing child p[*]rnography on library computers. — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) September 26, 2025

Advertisement

American taxpayers pay for these places with seriously screwed up priorities.

No surprise. Reed college is named after an actual communist pic.twitter.com/tNfp0HHXTp — Charlotte Corday (@lcbrooks31) September 26, 2025

Reed College is where @MGPforCongress became antifa and received a lot of campaign cash from tenured professors who are 100% marxists. Reed College doesn't hide this at all https://t.co/wcZsRCHYI5 — 🇺🇸MAGA_BarryPNW #WA03 🇺🇲 (@_pnwpdx) September 26, 2025

Sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.