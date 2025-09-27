Colombia’s Petro Joins 'Free Palestine' Mob, Urges US Troops to Mutiny—Trump Yanks His Visa on the Spot

The President of Colombia came to America and decided to join in with the 'Free Palestine' protestors. The Trump Administration, understandably, did not take too kindly to that.

Advertisement

The U.S. State Department has announced that it will be revoking the diplomatic visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, after he joined a group of demonstrators on a street in New York City earlier today and called for the West and the United States to stop supporting Israel.… pic.twitter.com/MWImgKk3dq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2025

Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.



We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions. — Department of State (@StateDept) September 27, 2025

Should blow up his Presidential mansion just as a cherry on top.

Immediately!! He’s probably a narcos anyway emblematic of Pablo Escobar and should have never been allowed entry in the first place. — 🌷✨Lisa Diaz✨🌷 (@lcdiaz001) September 27, 2025

Kick his boyfriend Roger Waters out toopic.twitter.com/KW6ZAsA5Vh — Len Trexler (@LenTrexler) September 27, 2025

So a foreign leader can openly call for mutiny on U.S. soil — and the response is just a visa revocation? If any American tried that abroad, they’d be in prison before sunset. — @MR.Hassan (@ashadool26) September 27, 2025

There should definitely be additional consequences.

Excellent, please revoke the visa not only of Petros but of his entire crew. Petro does NOT represent Colombians. He is an accomplice of the Cartel of the Suns and all the narco-terrorist groups that are enemies of the USA. pic.twitter.com/UpHCkyC8VZ — Sandra Barbosa (@SandraDerecha) September 27, 2025

That would send a message.

🔥 A foreign president standing on U.S. soil telling our soldiers to mutiny is not “diplomacy,” it’s a hostile act



why was he even allowed in the country in the first place? 🚨 — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) September 27, 2025

Revoking a visa is a start—but urging U.S. troops to disobey orders on our soil crosses into criminal territory. Thanks to diplomatic immunity, all we can do is kick him out. — William E. Lewis, Jr (@4BillLewis) September 27, 2025

Colombia's President proudly identifies as a "Social Media Influencer" in his byline



Globalist elites are such small-minded clowns https://t.co/ZhEPtsQvly pic.twitter.com/SEGndyQR9g — Yung Sp€ngler (@Yung_Spengler) September 27, 2025

Advertisement

If he supports the 'Free Palestine' movement, he is very small minded.

What kind of leader goes into another country and incites violence?



He should be impeached whilst on visit too. https://t.co/p3vHimzCli — Moses Kalyx©🎩 (@kalyxmoses) September 27, 2025

Cut off the aid to his country for a while. Making him publicly apologize. He absolutely needs to learn respect.

He said “I ask all the soldiers of the army of the United States not to point their guns at people.” https://t.co/O63JsRatnJ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 27, 2025

Some nerve to think he can ask American soldiers to do anything.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.