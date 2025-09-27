Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media...
Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's...
Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist H...
It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than...
VIP
'Shoot ICE': ONE DAY After a Leftist Fired at an ICE Facility, Dem...
VIP
Here's Where Late Night "Comedy" Shows Started vs. Where They've Gone
Will Democrats Shut Down the Goverment Next Week? This Week on Capitol Hill...
Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her...
JD Vance Says What Everyone Is Thinking: Listening to Kamala Makes Us Dumber
Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hi...
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Official...
VIP
Chuck Todd Calls ICE Agents ‘Jackbooted Thugs’ While Claiming Everyone Needs to Tone...
Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan...
Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportatio...

Colombia’s Petro Joins 'Free Palestine' Mob, Urges US Troops to Mutiny—Trump Yanks His Visa on the Spot

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

The President of Colombia came to America and decided to join in with the 'Free Palestine' protestors. The Trump Administration, understandably, did not take too kindly to that. 

Advertisement

Should blow up his Presidential mansion just as a cherry on top. 

Recommended

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave
Doug P.
Advertisement

There should definitely be additional consequences. 

That would send a message. 

Advertisement

If he supports the 'Free Palestine' movement, he is very small minded. 

Cut off the aid to his country for a while. Making him publicly apologize. He absolutely needs to learn respect. 

Some nerve to think he can ask American soldiers to do anything. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLOMBIA FOREIGN POLICY GAZA ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave
Doug P.
Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media Happily Played Along
justmindy
It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than Intended'
Doug P.
Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret
justmindy
Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist Hero Worship
justmindy
Reed College Fires Safety Director for Snitching on Antifa Thug to FBI—Priorities Officially Upside Down
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave Doug P.
Advertisement