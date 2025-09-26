EPA Employees Denied Free Booze at Climate Hysteria Happy Hours: Science Weeps

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictmen...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 26, 2025
imgflip

The employees of the EPA were told they can no longer go to some open bar events hosted by lol-yers who make money off climate hysteria and apparently that is an attack on science. 

The Trump administration is distancing EPA from a legal education institution amid mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers and state attorneys general.

EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi said in a memo sent Wednesday that agency employees should no longer engage with the Environmental Law Institute, a more than 50-year-old nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that holds policy forums and training seminars.

The group has faced criticism from GOP officials over providing climate science courses for judges.

Yes, clearly this was a huge loss. 

Every day is a new win. It's glorious.

It's all one big, long con. It's such a sham. 

It's a big W for not wasting taxpayer dollars. 

That's exactly what it is.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE EPA GOP JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

