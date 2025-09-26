EPA Employees Denied Free Booze at Climate Hysteria Happy Hours: Science Weeps

The employees of the EPA were told they can no longer go to some open bar events hosted by lol-yers who make money off climate hysteria and apparently that is an attack on science.

The Trump administration is distancing EPA from a legal education institution amid mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers and state attorneys general. EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi said in a memo sent Wednesday that agency employees should no longer engage with the Environmental Law Institute, a more than 50-year-old nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that holds policy forums and training seminars. The group has faced criticism from GOP officials over providing climate science courses for judges.

I’m dying.



“An EPA employee, granted anonymity because they fear retaliation, said barring staff from going to ELI events was part of

the administration's attack on climate science.“



If by “climate science” she means “law-firm-paid-for open bars,” then yes.



Attack. pic.twitter.com/dVGsep9a7N — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2025

Reminder: the “Environmental Law Institute” and their “Climate Judiciary Project” has been found taking left-wing dark money to try and influence judges to rule against oil and gas companies to “fight climate change” and push left-wing nonsense in their courts. pic.twitter.com/Y7IY3R9P3h — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2025

Yes, clearly this was a huge loss.

In fact, I did vote for this. https://t.co/xzBu3Lh9Qe — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) September 26, 2025

Every day is a new win. It's glorious.

"Let's take this chance to "educate" these judges the way we want them to be educated - with our own biases and assumptions and values - without having to do it in court, subject to cross-examination." — bobby-b (@bobbyb58758961) September 26, 2025

Good. Climate change is the biggest scam mankind made up. It sickening to see how much you people are robbing taxpayers. — TinaLee29 (@leah35744) September 26, 2025

It's all one big, long con. It's such a sham.

Big W.



This is a major blow to climate litigation.



🔗 https://t.co/iMmbqeeytj pic.twitter.com/Ll0sovjCxJ — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 26, 2025

It's a big W for not wasting taxpayer dollars.

“Climate science courses”. I suspect that’s a code phrase for propaganda handouts. — Wei. Zhang (@WeiZhangAtmos) September 26, 2025

That's exactly what it is.

