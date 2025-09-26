Wife of Deported Illegal Goes from Sob Story to Shoving Match, Lands in Congressman's Office for Photo Op

An illegal was arrested outside of a New York courtroom. His wife was really upset about it which is understandable on some level. Even if your husband is in this country illegally, it's still sad to see them get caught and set for deportation. What the wife did next was really stupid. She started following one of the officials around berating him and then put her hands on him. She was shoved to the ground after that. There is video.

Advertisement

WATCH: Illegal alien desperately holds onto to his wife and kids as they resist his arrest by masked ICE agents outside immigration courts in NYC



Agents are able to wrestle him away and escort him down the stairs to a processing center on another floor pic.twitter.com/KyNz7eYQ5a — Elaad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) September 25, 2025

The hysterical wife of the detained alien follows around and confronts the ICE agent who repeatedly tells her “adios” then two hand pushes and shoves the woman to the ground in front of her children. Court security is brought to remove the woman pic.twitter.com/Mxv31DvMPC — Elaad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) September 25, 2025

It's not fun to watch, but law enforcement of all types has the right to go home to their families safely, they have no idea what someone's intentions might be, and you can't grab onto them. If you do, there will be consequences. Also, her husband is breaking the law. He is in a country he has no right to be in. The United States has every right to remove him.

Monica and her 2 young children fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted by this @ICEgov agent in an egregious act of excessive force.



This is unacceptable conduct from this ICE agent. @Sec_Noem must take appropriate disciplinary action and implement measures to… https://t.co/Y4C7ORpWlr pic.twitter.com/u7XUjxob4v — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) September 25, 2025

Apparently, this New York Representative decided he could get some promotional material out of the whole event and had her flee to his office for help. An American citizen couldn't get that kind of service in their time of need.

Dems continue to encourage violence.

They value power over lives



Never forget https://t.co/6ADF9COg9D — Deus Ex Machina✖️ (@DeusExMachinaOG) September 26, 2025

Temu Chris Murphy lies as often as he breathes. https://t.co/UuFUcHlctV — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 26, 2025

Why are you harboring illegals? — Just A Girl (@cirk162) September 26, 2025

She shouldn’t put hare hands on ICE agents. They should arrest her for assaulting a federal agent pic.twitter.com/9KOjk3IVKL — Allen Johnson (@AllenJo12828216) September 25, 2025

It's sad to see it happen, but she brought in on herself.

Got anything to say about her man who resisted ice officers? How about the fact that she put her hands on the ICE officer?



It’s posts like these that put our law enforcement at risk.



Maybe if you lot hadn’t allowed millions of illegals over the border, none of this would… — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 26, 2025

Advertisement

This is exactly the kind of post that inspires mad men to shoot up ICE offices. The Democrats continue to put the lives of people trying to defend our country in danger and it's disgusting.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.