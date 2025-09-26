Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy'...
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle...
EPA Employees Denied Free Booze at Climate Hysteria Happy Hours: Science Weeps
Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictmen...
VIP
Wolf Pack of Lies: Blitzed CNN Anchor Claims It’s a Mystery Why Shooter...
The Gaily Show: Jon Stewart and DNC Chair Ken Martin Grapple with the...
'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson
WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan...
High Crimes: Adam Carolla Tells Jesse Watters That Towering James Comey Is Too...
Pro-Life Advocate Who Was Assaulted on Camera in NYC Says DA Dropped Felony...
VIP
CO House Dems Vote Against Making Indecent Exposure to Minors a Felony to...
The Spat in the Hat: Kamala Harris Lost It When Biden Donned a...
Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to...

Wife of Deported Illegal Goes from Sob Story to Shoving Match, Lands in Congressman's Office for Photo Op

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 AM on September 26, 2025

An illegal was arrested outside of a New York courtroom. His wife was really upset about it which is understandable on some level. Even if your husband is in this country illegally, it's still sad to see them get caught and set for deportation. What the wife did next was really stupid. She started following one of the officials around berating him and then put her hands on him. She was shoved to the ground after that. There is video. 

Advertisement

It's not fun to watch, but law enforcement of all types has the right to go home to their families safely, they have no idea what someone's intentions might be, and you can't grab onto them. If you do, there will be consequences. Also, her husband is breaking the law. He is in a country he has no right to be in. The United States has every right to remove him.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Apparently, this New York Representative decided he could get some promotional material out of the whole event and had her flee to his office for help. An American citizen couldn't get that kind of service in their time of need. 

It's sad to see it happen, but she brought in on herself. 

Advertisement

This is exactly the kind of post that inspires mad men to shoot up ICE offices. The Democrats continue to put the lives of people trying to defend our country in danger and it's disgusting. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment
Aaron Walker
Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle Resembling Racial Slur
justmindy
Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy's Real Talk
justmindy
'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson
Gordon K
EPA Employees Denied Free Booze at Climate Hysteria Happy Hours: Science Weeps
justmindy
WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan Omar (LOL)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment Aaron Walker
Advertisement