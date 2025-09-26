Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning Receipts

Governor DeSantis has already suspended Monique Worrell once before for failing to do her job and protect Orange County, Florida. This is the county Disney and other theme parks are in and so it's important to the Florida economy that the area is safe. Worrell was elected again because it's a blue area where voters continue to make terrible decisions. So, Worrell is at it again.

State Attorney Worrell declined to prosecute a 61-year-old man who masturbated in front of children, and dismissed a case against a man who possessed and shared videos showing rape of infants and toddlers.



Heinous actions that endanger kids. Do your job and enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/wFIPDty98h — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) September 26, 2025

.@MoniqueHWorrell went on TV shortly after the AG’s press conference and claimed that her office didn’t drop the Dolgos case.



Anyway… here is the motion signed and filed by one of Worrell’s assistant state attorneys that says her office dropped the Dolgos case.



Whoopsie. https://t.co/xuuzo7gc96 pic.twitter.com/uhDPWvwjKk — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 26, 2025

So, Worrell's office dropped the charges, and then when they were called out about it, she lied. Then, Jeremy Redfern, the Comms Director for AG Uthmeier had to put her in check. She really must think the public is as stupid as she is. Now, why is she going soft on child sex crimes?

If only there were clues. pic.twitter.com/whqsSkuMwM — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) September 26, 2025

My god, she is abhorrent. How did Orange County reelect this woman?? She is a menace to public safety!!! — KD (@KirseyBelle) September 26, 2025

Leftist voters don't make good choices.

The case was dropped. Is she claiming that she doesn't know what the hell is going on in her own office? I don't thinking pleading ignorance is really in her best interest. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) September 26, 2025

To be fair, Worrell likely has no idea what is going on. She's not the sharpest tool in the shed.

The 9th Circuit SAO has been hot garbage for years. It was crap when I still was working cases but its become progressively worse. — The Old Guy (@notwhouthunk) September 26, 2025

Thanks to Soros having his preferred candidate in the office.

Strange. Seems like a strong pattern of her protecting pedophiles. I wonder why 🥴 — hhayd3al (@hhayd3) September 26, 2025

It's very strange behavior, indeed.

Worrell and @AnnaForFlorida have got to go!! — defuq🤯 (@defuqisthis) September 26, 2025

How a moron like this gets an power is ridiculous — Hey its Don (@HeyitsDon1122) September 26, 2025

A great deal of Soros money.

is this the Free State of Florida you guys always brag about? — Chris McCarthy (@Chrismc22859640) September 26, 2025

Even in the great state of Florida, there are tiny bastions of Leftism. It's unfortunate, but true.

Not fit. — Rebecca (@rsnathanson1) September 26, 2025

Of course she isn't. That is why she was removed once before. The voters need to wake up.

This person should lose their job for refusing to do their job… — Reese🇺🇸🐊 (@reeseonable) September 26, 2025

Thank you such for doing this! This was my friend’s son who was exposed to this absolute sicko! I live in TPA and I’m so thankful that Warren is gone and we reelected Suzy! Orange County is truly nuts to want Worrell to represent them! — KD (@KirseyBelle) September 26, 2025

It's absolutely sickening.

