Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning Receipts

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Governor DeSantis has already suspended Monique Worrell once before for failing to do her job and protect Orange County, Florida. This is the county Disney and other theme parks are in and so it's important to the Florida economy that the area is safe. Worrell was elected again because it's a blue area where voters continue to make terrible decisions. So, Worrell is at it again. 

So, Worrell's office dropped the charges, and then when they were called out about it, she lied. Then, Jeremy Redfern, the Comms Director for AG Uthmeier had to put her in check. She really must think the public is as stupid as she is. Now, why is she going soft on child sex crimes?

Leftist voters don't make good choices. 

To be fair, Worrell likely has no idea what is going on. She's not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Thanks to Soros having his preferred candidate in the office. 

It's very strange behavior, indeed.

A great deal of Soros money. 

Even in the great state of Florida, there are tiny bastions of Leftism. It's unfortunate, but true. 

Of course she isn't. That is why she was removed once before. The voters need to wake up. 

It's absolutely sickening.

