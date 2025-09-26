Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle Resembling Racial Slur

Gavin Newsom never knows when to leave well enough along. He is always trying to tweet a banger and always ends up getting way ahead of himself. The literal king of self-owns.

Trump is relaunching his vodka brand, so Newsom decided to tweet a mock up of his new pretend wine brand. The problem is, the Newsom family already has a wine brand with a pretty storied past.

Amazing political instincts



"Let's draw public attention to the Newsom family wine business and let everyone discover how it's linked to actual Nazis"



Incredible pic.twitter.com/ZvI3cwVvA7 — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) September 25, 2025

I'm not a political strategist, but intentionally drawing attention to the Newsom family wine business doesn't seem like a great move



Especially for a guy that spends a lot time shouting about Nazis https://t.co/sODYgLCnGR pic.twitter.com/pA6Nyiuv4Q — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) September 25, 2025

From this piece



"If lefty globalists were to spawn the perfect politician in a vat, Gavin Newsom would emerge from the goo."https://t.co/k7pPZVdogp — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) September 25, 2025

To be fair, Leftists are really good at talking smack and not much else. They are really bad at actual governance.

This was intentional, or he's too dumb to have the keys to the internet. https://t.co/4iv7EoE2Sk — Ghost of a Texas ladies man (@MikeDeKulak) September 26, 2025

Apparently Gavin's social media team has never actually been on this site. https://t.co/m5njQrw69V — Gen. Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgids0n) September 26, 2025

Aside from the references back to his family's wine business and that association with actual Nazis, the 'N" word is also an additional terrible look. This whole post was a big fat loser.

LOL y'all already know what happened next.



I would've also accepted "whine" jokes, but this is the hellsite so OFC. https://t.co/87hzgs874K — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) September 26, 2025

He really posted this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QjmBDErGv0 — Alexa Jones 🤍 (@angrycrackbaby) September 26, 2025

Well Gavin, if that wine is made with the same care and brilliance with which you run California...



A lot of people will die from food poisoning, go blind, spontaneously catch fire or realize it's just vinegar.



I'll stick to the Californian vineyards people can trust. https://t.co/w3SVdBHRlT — Montana Rodes (@MontanaRodes) September 26, 2025

Probably a good plan.

I am in tears laughing at this LMFAO WHAT HAVE YOU DONE GAVIN https://t.co/uYS3qUdv9G — Melee K (@meleekarisma) September 26, 2025

$126,000 a bottle with a 732 week delivery time https://t.co/Q4gvlH3ifA — Rich Burl Ski (@Ski_Rich_Burl) September 26, 2025

Sounds like a project Newsom is in charge of.

