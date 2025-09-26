Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy'...
Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle Resembling Racial Slur

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom never knows when to leave well enough along. He is always trying to tweet a banger and always ends up getting way ahead of himself. The literal king of self-owns.

Trump is relaunching his vodka brand, so Newsom decided to tweet a mock up of his new pretend wine brand. The problem is, the Newsom family already has a wine brand with a pretty storied past. 

To be fair, Leftists are really good at talking smack and not much else. They are really bad at actual governance. 

Aside from the references back to his family's wine business and that association with actual Nazis, the 'N" word is also an additional terrible look. This whole post was a big fat loser. 

Probably a good plan. 

Sounds like a project Newsom is in charge of.

