Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s Indictment

Mary Katharine Ham believes some of her fellow pundits must have been in a coma for the last few years and are just now waking up.

Again, I didn’t even know these people were in comas and am just being alerted to their miraculous recoveries by these asinine tweets. https://t.co/d3R5eTzvVn — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 26, 2025

She was referring to this wild tweet because Ken clearly did not see how Trump and anyone associated with him was persecuted since the beginning of his first term.

The Comey indictment is among the worst abuses in DOJ history. Shocking. It’s hard to overstate how a big a moment this is. — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) September 25, 2025

Oh, please.

Ken Dilanian is a "reporter" like I'm an Episcopalian. https://t.co/9mFbevSeMD — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 26, 2025

That's a fair point.

A coma is in fact THE ONLY reasonable explanation for the quoted statements. https://t.co/pHMuX8ZcII — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) September 26, 2025

They’re not dumb. They’re communists ignoring their own atrocities. There’s no reasoning with them. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 26, 2025

Truly, they believe they are the 'good and righteous' people, so anything they do toward that end is for the betterment of society. The ends justify the means, and so on.

I was assured by many Democrats, including some of the current apoplectic commentators, that indictments brought by a grand jury can’t possibly be politically motivated. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) September 26, 2025

Anyone who was silent when Navrro, Bannon, Stone were tried and convicted can just stay silent now. We're not in a good place, but we'll get through this and be stronger for it. — mule ear (@mule_ear75309) September 26, 2025

It's a miracle, so many people awaking from a decade plus coma....hey remember when Eric Holder said he was Emperor Urkel X's wingman? — Sven10077 (@sven10077) September 26, 2025

Oh, and he was. He was committed to the Obama cause at all costs.

Every time I see when of their gaslighting tweets, my eyes roll. As of today, my eyes have rolled to Mars🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — KitKat 🐾🐾🐾 (@LittleKitKatz) September 26, 2025

They arrested the future president of the United States on flimsy charges without an ounce of concern. Comey meddled in our elections (hurting Clinton and Trump) like no other. Now they’re shocked — AdamG (@AdamGUNC) September 26, 2025

When I learned about all Comey’s family members employed by the DOJ, he deserves being also indicted for nepotism..🤔 — Who Cares (@Highly_Cynical) September 26, 2025

MKH, can we just refer to this guy as Ken Dandelion? — Robert L. McMahon (@RLMcMahon) September 26, 2025

It's perfect.

Do we think they're actually saying these things because they're principled, partisan, or simply terrified of going against a former FBI director? — Jackie Rose (@JackieRose413) September 26, 2025

They're saying it because they are partisan hacks in service to the DNC. They have no principles at all. Their only allegiance is to Leftism.

If not for double standards, Democrats would have no standards. — TheTweetDawg (@TheTweetDawg) September 26, 2025

None at all.

