Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous
EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of...
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says Biden 'Carefully Avoided Commenting' on Trump Indictments So Let...

Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s Indictment

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

Mary Katharine Ham believes some of her fellow pundits must have been in a coma for the last few years and are just now waking up. 

She was referring to this wild tweet because Ken clearly did not see how Trump and anyone associated with him was persecuted since the beginning of his first term. 

Oh, please.

That's a fair point. 

Truly, they believe they are the 'good and righteous' people, so anything they do toward that end is for the betterment of society. The ends justify the means, and so on. 

Oh, and he was. He was committed to the Obama cause at all costs. 

It's perfect. 

They're saying it because they are partisan hacks in service to the DNC. They have no principles at all. Their only allegiance is to Leftism. 

None at all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

