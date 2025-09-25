Microsoft’s Blockade: Crippling Israel’s Ability to Protect Civilians from Hamas

Microsoft has blocked Israeli technology they were using to monitor the comings and goings of some Palestinians. So, basically, now more innocents will lose their life because Israel can't continue with targeted strikes.

Microsoft announced it is blocking Israel’s access to technology which allowed the mass surveillance of Palestinian civilians, following an investigation we wrote. The first time that a major US tech company sanctions the Israeli military for violating Palestinian rights > — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) September 25, 2025

The tech giant said it independently confirmed elements of our reporting about the secretive surveillance project which was hosted on Azure cloud. This won’t affect the many other military units and projects powered by Microsoft, only the unit 8200 project > — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) September 25, 2025

Ok the strikes will be less targeted.

You win. — SK (@SKmacro) September 25, 2025

So this journalist should pat him self on the back for getting more civilians harmed.

Good job, now strikes will be less precise brain genius — Evan 📟⌛️ (@ubuto23) September 25, 2025

Wouldn't that make it harder to track Hamas and more civilians will die? — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) September 25, 2025

That's exactly right.

You are a muppet. All that MS has done is taken access to cloud services where information was stored. There are plenty of other options. — Michal 🥨 (@specialpinkrock) September 25, 2025

Thank goodness the Israeli military are geniuses and they are actually interested in protecting civilians, even when Microsoft wants to make it more difficult.

It's Ok if Microsoft blocks Israel access to technology at this point.



Palestine is still not a country. Never will be. pic.twitter.com/z16QhnEbsh — NC WAR ROOM 🇺🇲 (@NCWARROOM) September 25, 2025

I guess I'm done spending money on Azure then... — merklegroot🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@merklegroot) September 25, 2025

That's the spirit.

They will just host it on their own servers instead. — Winston Smith 38% Jew @globalidentity.bsky.social (@Globalidentity) September 25, 2025

That means Israel will now have to be less precise and targeted in its military operations since its intelligence has been diminished.



Well done. You've helped Hamas kill more Israelis *and* Palestinians civilians. https://t.co/ANjINsb332 — Hexagram (@Hexagram012) September 25, 2025

They aren't great at seeing two steps ahead.

