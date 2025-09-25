Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy
Microsoft’s Blockade: Crippling Israel’s Ability to Protect Civilians from Hamas

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Microsoft has blocked Israeli technology they were using to monitor the comings and goings of some Palestinians. So, basically, now more innocents will lose their life because Israel can't continue with targeted strikes.

So this journalist should pat him self on the back for getting more civilians harmed. 

That's exactly right. 

Thank goodness the Israeli military are geniuses and they are actually interested in protecting civilians, even when Microsoft wants to make it more difficult. 

That's the spirit.

They aren't great at seeing two steps ahead.

