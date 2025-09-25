Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging...
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s...
Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
VIP
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda

Public Broadcasting's Latest Low: Maria Hinojosa Equates ICE to Anne Frank's Nazi Hunters on MSNBC

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 AM on September 25, 2025
Twitchy

This is a great example of why public broadcasting should not receive public dollars.

Advertisement

They absolutely want ICE agents terrified to do their jobs and really to even exist. 

That's about what they always spout. 

That's a feature, not a bug.

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The better question is do they care?

This is absolutely correct. 

It's literally their home country. They are being sent home. When illegals come to America, they wave the flags of their home countries, but then they act like it's a level of hell. 

Seems like a reasonable question. It would require the media do their research and push back against the Democrats though. They won't do that. Ever. 

Advertisement

The Democrats refuse to try and settle things down. They absolutely refuse. 

There has to start being responsibility for the dangerous people they put on air. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging Them to Stay
justmindy
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s New ‘107 Days’ Audiobook
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly Lefty Violence by Being ‘Divisive’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement