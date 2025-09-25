Public Broadcasting's Latest Low: Maria Hinojosa Equates ICE to Anne Frank's Nazi Hunters on MSNBC

This is a great example of why public broadcasting should not receive public dollars.

On MSNBC, "Public" radio host Maria Hinojosa compares ICE to the Nazi murderers of Anne Frank. Chicago has little "Anita Francos" that are afraid to come out of their homes.... pic.twitter.com/Y06r49kfo9 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 24, 2025

Advertisement

Here’s how the media sure does hate this country. https://t.co/WvApmtOoW3 https://t.co/Z35SGhqVfB — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) September 25, 2025

Stop expecting them to tone down the rhetoric. They WANT these attacks. Even the killing of those migrants was a net positive to these cretins because it also meant that those ICE agents were shot at & are now more scared in going about their jobs. Terror is the goal. https://t.co/g98SiHqPiT — Vivek (@VerverkS) September 24, 2025

They absolutely want ICE agents terrified to do their jobs and really to even exist.

Idiocy from a democrat https://t.co/62i5Ly9q5x — Jim Hutchins (@Hutchdaddy6) September 24, 2025

That's about what they always spout.

The Left hasn't cooled down the temperature a degree. They keep on with the rhetoric that is getting people killed. https://t.co/ojPquG3f64 — Renna (@RennaW) September 24, 2025

That's a feature, not a bug.

Hey @comcast @MSNBC you are seriously allowing these people to talk like this. Do you realize this is the hateful rhetoric that is causing people being shot/killed. Gets some new talent that aren’t far left lunatics. https://t.co/hkexwLntXH — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) September 24, 2025

The better question is do they care?

Prove Me Wrong 😤 pic.twitter.com/f2DDCddGlT — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 24, 2025

This is absolutely correct.

They seriously think being sent to Mexico is the same as being sent to a death camp. — Saladin Khan (@MC_Sadist) September 24, 2025

It's literally their home country. They are being sent home. When illegals come to America, they wave the flags of their home countries, but then they act like it's a level of hell.

Normal media would push back and say "How is that the Chicago mayor has less than 10% favorability, if everyone has united against 47?" — Barry W (@bhwizzy) September 24, 2025

Seems like a reasonable question. It would require the media do their research and push back against the Democrats though. They won't do that. Ever.

@MSNBC why are you allowing incitement on your channel?? You are responsible for the content on your channel. You are inciting violence on your news channel towards federal agents. No pushback. You just allow them to keep talking — zeus (@zeus33445) September 24, 2025

Public radio isn’t filled with the best and brightest. This is bad on any day, but @Maria_Hinojosa comments are beyond reckless given today’s events. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 25, 2025

Advertisement

The Democrats refuse to try and settle things down. They absolutely refuse.

Tone down the rhetoric they said….

Charlie Kirk is dead they said…. — Dr. Michael Jones (@TruthorConseq12) September 24, 2025

MSNBC should be investigated for airing this. Especially if it was prerecorded understanding the Democrats' activist army are standing ready for these messages as orders to execute Americans. — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) September 25, 2025

There has to start being responsibility for the dangerous people they put on air.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.