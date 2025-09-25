The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets...
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake

Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging Them to Stay

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Wonder why they are trying to leave the state?

Right? Shouldn't this be reason for the green contingency in California to rejoice?

It's so hard to imagine why this is happening. Heh.

Almost sounds like communism. 

And they are all Democrats.

Again, sounds a little like Communism. 

That's the best question.

It's almost like it's all the 'Green New Scam'.

