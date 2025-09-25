Dumb Dumb Newsom's Green Fiasco: California Chases Out Oil and Gas While Begging Them to Stay

Wonder why they are trying to leave the state?

Oh, this is just too good. pic.twitter.com/0qJpjshU2a — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) September 25, 2025

But they're going all electric, so the leaving is good right? https://t.co/4adSyAmCwr — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) September 25, 2025

Right? Shouldn't this be reason for the green contingency in California to rejoice?

"We ruined your entire industry and regulated to complete obsolescence but you cant leave the state" https://t.co/pmQFerZnXb — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) September 25, 2025

It's so hard to imagine why this is happening. Heh.

typical of the left. destroy and prevent people from leaving. https://t.co/H494KplFUu — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) September 25, 2025

Almost sounds like communism.

so good — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 25, 2025

Can confirm. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 25, 2025

Lol amazing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 25, 2025

When your entire state is run by permanent primary campaigners... — wfb (@capslockcapable) September 25, 2025

And they are all Democrats.

And good luck with this! — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 25, 2025

Newscum just wants to make the claim that "under my leadership, gas and oil production increased 200%" for his 2028 presidential campaign. I hope every single oil and gas company leaves CA, after all, they were being chased out by Newscum and the Democrats. — The OverboostedOne (@OverboostedOne) September 25, 2025

I only beat you because I love you so much. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) September 25, 2025

Oh, sounds alot like Emperor Xi of China preventing Apple from leaving CHINA. — Rambling Rodeo (@RamblingRodeo) September 25, 2025

Again, sounds a little like Communism.

Why are they still there? — RINO Hunter (@rino_hunter_ok) September 25, 2025

That's the best question.

Eliminating refineries was their plan. Now they changed their plan, but too late — Dissident Wookie (@dissidentwookie) September 25, 2025

Why do they need oil and gas? I thought all they need is electricity from solar panels and wind. Fossil fuel bad. Make climate change. — Randy Fulcher (@randy_fulcher) September 25, 2025

It's almost like it's all the 'Green New Scam'.

